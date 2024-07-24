Arrow Unveils the 1851 Heritage Collection with Brand Ambassador Hrithik Roshan in collaboration with GQ

Arrow, the esteemed premium menswear brand, hosted a spectacular event to launch its much-anticipated 1851 Heritage Collection in collaboration with GQ India. The star-studded evening was graced by the presence of Superstar and Arrow brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, who walked the ramp as the showstopper, captivating the audience with his charisma and style.

The event, held at the St Regis in Mumbai was a perfect blend of fashion, glamour, and insightful discussions. Post the fashion showcase, Hrithik Roshan engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO of Arvind Fashions Ltd. They delved into Hrithik’s journey with Arrow and shared their perspectives on the evolution of menswear fashion.

Adding to the allure, a host of prominent celebrities graced the show, including, Taha Shah, Neha Sharma, Karan Kundra, Palak Tiwari, Bhuvan Bam, Orry, Avneet Kaur, and Parul Gulati. Their presence amplified the glamour quotient, making it an unforgettable night.

The 1851 Collection, a tribute to Arrow’s legacy of sophistication and timeless style, was showcased in a dazzling fashion show. The collection features modern yet classic designs, emphasizing Arrow’s commitment to quality and elegance.

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared his thoughts on the launch: “One thing I learned in my journey with Arrow is that, when you dress, you shouldn’t compromise. You should feel like you are ‘On Top Of the World’. The past five years with the brand have been nothing short of extraordinary. Arrow is a timeless brand and has been a standard of excellence for menswear since 1851.”

The launch event was not just a fashion showcase but also a celebration of Arrow’s enduring legacy and its forward-thinking approach to menswear fashion. The evening concluded with a promise of more innovative and stylish collections to come.