Artists, Coders and Designers Must Create Together: Vishwas Deoskar of IICT on the Future of AI-Led Entertainment at satellite event of Mumbai Tech Week 2026

Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment successfully hosted “Lights, Camera, Code: The New Storytelling Stack” at the IICT Campus, NFDC, Mumbai. An official satellite event of Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) 2026. The third edition of Mumbai’s flagship AI festival, organised by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) around the theme “AI in Action”, MTW 2026 takes place on 29-30 May at the Jio World Convention Centre, bringing together developers, founders, investors, policymakers and students showcasing real world AI applications across sectors.

In his keynote at IICT today, Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO of Hungama, outlined the evolution of storytelling toward 2030, envisioning a large-scale AI-assisted creator ecosystem and a new “AI storytelling civilisation”. He highlighted India’s structural advantage driven by its young demographic, cultural depth and rising AI adoption and defined four pillars of AI native storytelling: every creator becoming a studio through AI production tools; languages going global through real time translation; narratives evolving into participatory experiences; and cultural IP being reimagined through AI led storytelling. He also mapped the emerging 2030 stack spanning generative video, autonomous creative agents, narrative intelligence, immersive interfaces and distribution layers.