Ascent Equity Group Partners with Sam Moon Group in Ownership of Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas

Los Angeles, CA, December 11, 2024 — Ascent Equity Group (AEG) and Sam Moon Group (SMG) have joined forces once again to partner in the ownership of the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, a luxury 303-room hotel located in the heart of Frisco, Texas. This premier investment provides a unique opportunity for accredited investors seeking immediate cash flow, monthly distributions, and a protected position within the capital stack through preferred equity. With projected cash-on-cash returns of 11-12.5%, this low-risk, high-return investment stands out as an attractive option in today’s market.

The Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas is strategically positioned in a rapidly expanding market, supported by increased demand from both leisure and business travel. This growth is further fueled by upcoming global events, such as the 2026 World Cup, and the new Universal Studios theme park, drawing visitors and investors alike to the area. Boasting a 29,000-square-foot event space, a rooftop pool, and multiple dining venues, the hotel meets the needs of both local and international guests.

An Investment with Immediate Cash Flow and Downside Risk Protection

Unlike common equity investments that typically yield returns only upon exit, Ascent’s Hyatt Regency Deal offers immediate monthly distributions, making it a compelling option for those focused on cash flow. With preferred equity, investors benefit from:

Secure Positioning: Preferred equity holds priority in the capital stack, with distributions made before common equity, offering investors stability even in volatile markets.

High Monthly Cash Flow: Cash-on-cash projected returns range from 11-12.5%, providing consistent income from month one.

This marks a significant milestone for Ascent Equity Group as it expands its portfolio into the hotel asset class, recognizing the opportunity to diversify in response to evolving post-COVID business and leisure travel. The acquisition aligns with the company’s commitment to sourcing top-tier deals in thriving markets while prioritizing cash flow.

A Well-Protected Investment

The Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas offers extensive risk mitigation, including a recent $91 million appraisal, a $37 million senior loan, and $15 million in EB-5 capital behind AEG’s investment. Furthermore, Sam Moon Group has committed $38 million in sponsor equity and provided a personal guarantee, ensuring a well-buffered investment structure.

Investment Details and Availability

This opportunity was exclusive to Ascent Equity Group’s network and fully subscribed in just four days, with minimum investments starting at $35,000. Investor tiers included:

$300K+: 12.5% preferred return

$150K-$299K: 11.5% preferred return

$35K-$149K: 11% preferred return

Preferred equity investors also gain access to AEG’s Investor “Hercules Club,” which provides priority access to deals, educational resources, and coaching.