Mumbai, September 19th, 2024: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is proud to be a founding member of the recently launched Think Tank of The International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS). This initiative is dedicated to fostering self-regulatory engagement, critical thinking, and research to advance responsible advertising worldwide.

The launch event, held in New York yesterday, marked the beginning of a new platform whose goal is to ensure that a wide range of stakeholders – advertising standards bodies (self-regulatory organisations), industry leaders, academic institutions, and other key players – can have a voice and participate in a collective effort to improve advertising practices. Initially, the Global Think Tank will focus on pressing issues like sustainability and the responsible use of AI, with plans to address additional topics as the Think Tank grows in capacity and becomes fully operational.

As digital technologies, including AI, continue to reshape the advertising landscape, and environmental and societal challenges increasingly influence media, marketing, and communities, there is a growing need for advertising that works better – not just for individuals, but also for the industry, communities, and society at large.

ICAS President, Guy Parker, stated: “We’re truly excited to launch the ICAS Global Think Tank. We’re confident it will provide the platform we need to address some of the most pressing issues facing the advertising sector today, generating insights that will help inform evidence-based policymaking, elevate ad standards and ultimately benefit people and communities worldwide. We are delighted that many associations and companies have already committed to supporting this initiative, and we look forward to welcoming even more members and stakeholders to the Think Tank in the months and years ahead.” Ms. Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI and ICAS Vice President stated: “ASCI via its ASCI Academy is very honored to be a founding member of the ICAS Global Think Tank. As issues around advertising regulation get more complex, it is important that we all put together our minds and resources to support this initiative. We look forward to meaningful discussions and outcomes that will help build consumer trust and confidence in brands and advertising.”

This initiative is aligned with ASCI Academy’s work on thought leadership. The other founding members and supporters of the Global Think Tank, include self-regulatory organisations, industry associations and industry members such as:

Ad Standards, Australia

Advertising Association (AA UK)

Advertising Standards Authority (ASA UK)

Advertising Standards Authority Ireland (ASA Ireland)

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)

Asociación para la Autorregulación de la Comunicación Comercial (AUTOCONTROL), Spain

Associação Brasileira de Anunciantes (ABA)

European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA)

Google

ASCI will work with other partners to discuss and debate new ideas and best practices that will prove beneficial to the industry and strengthen consumer protection.