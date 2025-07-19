Ashiana Housing Launches Phase 6 of Ashiana Tarang in Bhiwadi’s Sector 24

Phase 6 Brings Premium Lifestyle Living to NCR’s Emerging Residential Hub

July 18, 2025 – Ashiana Housing Ltd., one of India’s most trusted real estate developers, has launched Phase 6 of its flagship residential project Ashiana Tarang, located in Sector 24, UIT Bhiwadi. With a land size of 2.71 acres, this new phase adds 192 premium apartments to the already thriving gated community, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering lifestyle-rich, quality housing for end-users and investors alike.

The project has already seen 117 units sold in FY 2025-26 across previous phases, generating a sales revenue of ₹68.23 crore. With possession timelines for Phase 6 scheduled for May 2028, the company is projecting continued strong traction, buoyed by rising interest from Gurgaon-based mid-segment buyers seeking quality housing within the ₹60– 70 Lakh bracket.

The total estimated investment for Phase 6 is pegged at ₹58.78 crore, covering land, construction, and overhead costs, as part of a ₹240 crore project spread over 12.85 acres. Importantly, the land is fully owned by Ashiana Housing, with no joint venture partners involved, ensuring streamlined execution and project control. The funding model is customer-centric, with construction to be driven by buyer advances under a structured payment plan.

Ashiana Tarang has earned a reputation for its premium concept homes that go beyond brick-and-mortar, focusing on building vibrant communities. With over 300+ families already residing, the project is positioned not just as a real estate investment, but as a lifestyle upgrade.

“Phase 6 is a continuation of our vision to offer thoughtfully designed homes with wide open spaces, green surroundings, and meaningful amenities,” said Mr Rajat Palod, AVP, Ashiana Housing. “Our buyers are not just looking for a house—they’re looking for a holistic living experience.”

The latest phase adds several upgraded features to elevate the resident experience:

· Park upgradation with box cricket and an activity pavilion

· Premium interiors including Itaca tiles, Magicwood modular kitchens, and elegant cove lighting

· Upgraded lobby spaces with MS jaali work, tile cladding, and framed art elements

· A 13,100 sq ft clubhouse, lawn tennis court, half basketball court, and vibrant social areas for community engagement

With the city of Bhiwadi rapidly emerging as an affordable yet strategic real estate destination, thanks to its proximity to Gurgaon, NH-8 connectivity, and improving infrastructure, Ashiana Tarang presents a unique opportunity for both end-users and long-term investors. The project’s low-density planning, hill views, and expansive open greens provide a sense of tranquility that is rare in the NCR belt.

The new phase is expected to cater especially to young working families and mid-segment professionals relocating from Gurgaon and Manesar, who are looking for a balance of affordability, lifestyle, and rental yield potential.