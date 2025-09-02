Ashok Leyland expands its footprint in Odisha, opens a new dealership in Jajpur

New Delhi, 02nd September, 2025: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, inaugurated its Dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles in Jajpur. This is the 6th Light Commercial Vehicle dealership in the state of Odisha. The new channel partner, Shantilata Company, has a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility, strategically located at Plot No-1004, Sunguda, Chandikhol, Jajpur, Odisha – 754296. In addition, a Workshop facility (Service and Spares) is located at Plot No-1004, Sunguda, Chandikhol, Jajpur, Odisha – 754296.

The facility is equipped with advanced tools, quick service bays and has sophisticated infrastructure to ensure a superior customer experience. The company currently offers a range of LCV products – BADA DOST, DOST, SAATHI, PARTNER and MiTR.

Mr. Viplav Shah, Head – LCV Business, Ashok Leyland Ltd. said, “Odisha has always been an important market for us, and we are delighted to strengthen our presence here with the new dealership in Jajpur. Our relationship with customers in this region has been built on trust, performance, and shared growth. The success of our DOST, BADA DOST, and now the SAATHI range, known for their superior mileage, performance, and reliability, reflects the confidence our customers place in us. With a strong network and an industry-leading service retention rate, we are thankful for the confidence our customers continue to pose in us. This new dealership is yet another step in our commitment to offering world-class products and unmatched service.”

Ashok Leyland’s LCV products were introduced to cater to the evolving needs of Indian LCV customers, combining best-in-class technology with competitive pricing. Today, over 5,50,000 (5.5 lakh) LCVs operate across India, reflecting our strong presence in the segment.

Expanding the portfolio, Ashok Leyland has recently entered the sub-2-ton segment with the launch of the Ashok Leyland SAATHI—a premium entry-level SCV. Powered by a new-generation 45 HP engine delivering 110 Nm of torque, the SAATHI offers the largest loading area in its segment and an industry-leading payload capacity of 1,120 kg. Designed to redefine the entry-level small commercial vehicle market, the SAATHI is set to be a game-changer in the industry.

BADA DOST is the first product to be built on an all-new robust LCV platform and has five variants, i2, i3+, i4, i5 and i5XL. It is powered with an 80 hp BS6 engine that delivers best-in-class power & mileage, best-in-class payload and best-in-class load body length and loading space that helps customer earn more profit per trip. Owing to its low turning radius and best-in-class ground clearance, BADA DOST is the ideal vehicle for inter and intra city applications and can negotiate allterrains with ease.

DOST range comes in following avatars – DOST XL and DOST+ XL to cater to different sections of the market and applications.

PARTNER, a modern & highly fuel-efficient load carrier, caters to the 4-ton payload segment and is available in both 4 tyre and 6 tyre options. It comes with Load body options of 10ft, 11ft, 14ft and 17ft. PARTNER is based on an internationally acclaimed vehicle platform & carries the renowned ZD30 CRDI engine.

MiTR bus, based on the same platform as PARTNER, comes in both staff bus & school bus options. It provides superior mileage even in stop-and-go conditions. MiTR School Bus complies with all school bus safety norms & compliance codes and offers unmatched ride comfort.

BADA DOST, DOST, SAATHI, PARTNER and MiTR are manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art Hosur plant.

Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the CV space. Its robust network of more than 1700 exclusive outlets ensures that there is an authorised service centre at every 75 km on major highways.