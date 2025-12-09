Ashok Leyland Unveils Next-Generation Compact Engine Series at EXCON 2025

Dec 09th: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and one of the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, unveiled its new P15 (49 & 55 HP) and H4 Unipack (55 & 74 HP) engine solutions at EXCON 2025. Fully compliant with the latest CEV Stage V emission norms, these engines are engineered for high performance, enhanced efficiency, and long-term reliability across off-highway and industrial applications.

Built at world-class manufacturing facilities and aligned with global quality standards, the new engines reflect Ashok Leyland’s commitment to innovation and customer-focused engineering. The 12th edition of EXCON is being held from December 09–13, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Mr. Amandeep Singh, President – LCV, International Operations, Defence & Power Solutions, said: “Our customers need solutions that keep their operations running smoothly and cost-effectively. The new P15 and H4 Unipack engines deliver higher power, better fuel efficiency, and proven reliability. This launch strengthens our commitment to innovation and supports India’s ‘Make in India’ vision.” Mr. Sathyanandan M, Head – Power Solutions, added: “Our engineering expertise continues to drive innovation in the industrial engine space. We understand the challenges faced in the construction and industrial sectors. These new engines are versatile, durable, and easy to integrate across various equipment categories. Our aim is simple: to help businesses work smarter and achieve more with solutions they can rely on.”

The P15 engine is ideal for compact machines such as skid-steer loaders, mini compactors, sweepers, and forklifts. It delivers strong pulling power in a lightweight, compact design, ensuring high performance with reduced fuel consumption. Customers can also choose from a high-speed non-emission variant (up to 3300 rpm) for faster operations or a CNG version for a cleaner energy option.

The H4 Unipack (55 & 74 HP) is engineered for demanding applications such as backhoe loaders. With high-altitude performance capability (up to 5,500 meters) and reliable cold starts, the H4 series is built for tough working conditions while meeting stringent emission standards—making it ideal for rugged industrial environments.

Ashok Leyland also showcased a range of advanced solutions designed to meet diverse customer needs, including:

A6 Series – 380 HP CRS Engine for heavy-duty performance

H6 Series – Hydrogen / Flexi-Fuel Engine, supporting cleaner, future-ready technologies

H6 Series – 133 HP CEV Stage V Engine without intercooler

82.5 kVA Diesel Genset

Compact Flex EATS (Exhaust After-Treatment System) for CEV Stage V / Trem Stage V applications

Airless DEF Tank Solutions for simplified emission control

With decades of engineering leadership and a strong nationwide service network, Ashok Leyland continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving engine market—delivering innovative, reliable, and value-driven solutions for its customers.

Ashok Leyland’s stall number is B69 & B70 at Hall 3, Lower Level.