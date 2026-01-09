Asian New Year Journey at Sampan Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach



At Sampan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, the Asian New Year Journey is a rotating culinary experience that celebrates the richness of Asian cuisine through dedicated Thai and Japanese weeks. Each phase of the journey highlights authentic flavours, traditional cooking techniques, and carefully sourced ingredients that stay true to their origins.

The menu brings together comforting favourites and bold classics, from Hargao crystal dim sums and Shio Ramen to flavour-packed Chicken in Mala Sauce and Buddha’s Special Vegetables. Thoughtfully curated, the selection allows guests to explore Asia’s diverse food cultures in one elegant setting.

Set within Sampan’s contemporary space, the experience is designed to be shared, making it ideal for families, friends, and food lovers. More than just a meal, Asian New Year Journey is about discovery, connection, and celebrating Asian flavours in a way that feels warm, familiar, and memorable.

Below are the details:

Location: Balraj Sahni Rd, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

Date: 31st January 2026

Time: 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM