Asics Celebrates 17 Years With Tata Mumbai Marathon, Launches Gel-nimbus 28 To Lead Its 2026 Season

Mumbai, Dec 13th: ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, today marked the 17th year of its association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) with the launch of its latest performance shoe the GEL-NIMBUS 28. In an event headlined by celebrated Indian Actor, Entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, Dino Morea, the brand unveiled its exclusive marathon merchandise at the ASICS store on Linking Road in Mumbai. As the Sports Goods Partner for TMM 2026, ASICS further strengthens its connection to the country’s burgeoning sports and wellness culture.

In line with its commitment to performance and innovation, ASICS has introduced the iconic neutral cushioned running shoe, the GEL-NIMBUS™ 28 as the hero silhouette for TMM 2026. Celebrated globally for its cloud-like cushioning and superior comfort that uplift both body and mind, the latest iteration comes with a weight reduction of over 20 grams compared to the previous model, delivering a more refined and effortless ride without compromising its plush signature feel.

Complementing the footwear is ASICS’ limited-edition TMM 2026 SM Graphic T-Shirt, inspired by Mumbai’s evolving Coastal Road. The design reflects the city’s new pathways and forward momentum, using the road’s engineered framework as a symbol of connection, ambition and progress. The illustrated running shoe on the T-shirt extends this idea, becoming a metaphor for movement and the pursuit of new milestones. Paired with high-performance apparel and accessories including the 2-IN-1 4IN Shorts, breathable Mesh Cap and Light Mesh Ankle Socks, the range is curated to keep runners cool, dry and focused through training and race day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA, said, “India is entering a defining decade for performance sport, with running emerging as one of the most influential pillars of this momentum. Our 17-year association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon reflects our belief in the power of such platforms to inspire healthier, more active lifestyles. The introduction of the GEL-NIMBUS™ 28 marks another step in our journey to bring global innovation to Indian athletes and runners. As the Sports Goods Partner for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, we aim to create deeper value through science-backed products, meaningful on-ground engagements, and a renewed focus on the mind–body connection.” Speaking on the occasion, Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International , “ASICS has been an integral part of the Tata Mumbai Marathon journey, and their commitment to elevating the runner experience continues to energize this event year after year. As we prepare for the 21st edition, the excitement across the city is palpable. We look forward to another edition where Mumbai’s indomitable spirit, passion, and resilience take over the streets once again , a true celebration of #HarDilMumbai.”

With the unveiling of the GEL-NIMBUS 28 and the TMM 2026 merchandise in Mumbai, ASICS has set the tone for a stronger, more connected marathon season. The launch event brought together athletes, partners and members of the running community, underscoring ASICS’ vision for TMM 2026.

ASICS continues to knit a robust pan-India running circuit as a proud partner to some of the country’s most prestigious events, including the New Delhi Marathon, Bengaluru’s TCS World 10K, and the most recent NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025. By empowering athletes and runners of all levels with innovation-led gear, community-first initiatives, and world class performance wear, ASICS remains dedicated to championing the transformative power of movement.

The official Tata Mumbai Marathon merchandise is available at select ASICS stores in Mumbai and Pune and online at https://www.asics.co.in/tata-mumbai-marathon