AstaGuru Celebrates Impeccable Global Craftsmanship Through Its ‘Opulent Heritage’ Auction

August 21, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : AstaGuru is set to commemorate a blend of global artistry and the heritage of craftsmanship with its upcoming ‘Opulent Heritage’ auction to be held on 23-24 August, 2024. The auction will showcase a meticulously curated catalogue of artefacts and antiques that are testament to the skill and immense attention to detail of times gone by.

The selection of over 200 lots will present an assortment of rich designs and pieces of cultural importance from varied regions such as Asia, Europe and Persia. This selection includes works from the 19th and 20th centuries such as furniture, ceramics, silverware, carpets, figurines, vintage clocks, crystal chandeliers and other rare collectibles.

Radhika Kerkar, Assistant Manager – Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House says, “Through this auction, we strive to highlight the highest achievements in global craftsmanship and artistry. We’ve seen our clients show a strong enthusiasm for antiques, and although curating such pieces presents challenges, we remain committed and thrilled to bring forward rare and highly desirable collectibles with a rich vintage charm. Our aim is to meet their varied tastes by presenting the most exceptional examples of design aesthetics from the 19th and 20th centuries.”

Leading the auction is A Khorassan Wool Carpet estimated at INR 1,08,00,000 – 1,26,00,000. Crafted in the traditional style of northeastern Iran’s Khorassan province, this elegant rug features a dark sisal ground adorned with a striking central floral medallion in twilight blue.

Among the vast selection of chandeliers is A Brilliant Eight-Light Floor Chandelier by famed glassmaking company F & C Osler, estimated at INR 12,00,000 – 15,00,000. The floor chandelier, executed in 1890, features original Osler shades, a minaret pinnacle, nine crystal pendants suspended from each light and a central column supported by a base terminating in five claw feet.

Also part of the auction are two exceptional Murano glass chandeliers. The famed island of Murano in Venice, Italy has been home to some of the greatest glassblowers in history, and is considered by many to be the most influential glassmaking hub. A Fine Floral Design Murano Glass Chandelier, executed circa 1900, features a central shaft supporting six candle bulbs with arched arms, decorated with flower buds. This is estimated at INR 4,00,000 – 5,00,000. An Exceptional 24-Light Murano Chandelier executed circa the 20th century will also be offered. This three-tiered chandelier created using milk glass will be offered at an estimate of INR 8,00,000 – 12,00,000.

A Victorian Period English Hallmarked Five-Light Candelabrum With Plateau by Edward & John Barnard, London, leads the collection of ornate silver lots that celebrate the European Artistry of the 19th and 20th centuries. This exquisite candelabra, estimated at INR 23,00,000 – 25,00,000, is adorned with intricate carvings of flowers, volutes, arabesques, and foliage.

Three beautifully crafted porcelain and crystal eggs by Theo Fabergé will also be presented at auction. Theo Fabergé was the grandson of the renowned Russian jeweller and goldsmith, Peter Carl Fabergé. An Imari Egg (Ed: 144/500) executed in 1992, A St. Vladimir Egg (Ed: 458/500) executed in 1987 and A Winter Egg (Ed: 570/750) executed in 1986 are estimated to be sold at INR 2,00,000 – 3,00,000 each.

Leading the diverse furniture pieces showcasing Asian and European artistry is An Elegant Rosewood And Porcelain Vitrine estimated to be sold at INR 25,00,000 – 30,00,000. Executed circa 1880, the vitrine is fitted with KPM panels, gilt/ormolu mounts and painted porcelain plaques. The cabinet stands on four multipart porcelain toupie feet and is surmounted by a floral crested crown.