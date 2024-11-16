AstraZeneca invests $3.5 billion in R&D and manufacturing in the United States

November 16, 2024,Cambridge, England : AstraZeneca today announces $3.5 billion of capital investment in the United States focused on expanding the Company’s research and manufacturing footprint by the end of 2026. This includes $2 billion of new investment creating more than a thousand new, high-skilled jobs contributing to the growth of the US economy.

AstraZeneca’s expanding footprint in the US includes, among others:

A state-of-the-art R&D centre in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

A next generation manufacturing facility for biologics in Maryland

Cell therapy manufacturing capacity on the West and East Coasts

Specialty manufacturing in Texas

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca said: “Our multibillion dollar investment reflects the attractiveness of the business environment together with the quality of talent and innovation capabilities here in the United States. By expanding our R&D and manufacturing footprint, we aim to enhance the development of cutting-edge therapies and support the United States leadership in healthcare innovation.”

Delivering growth: Ambition 2030

These US investments are the first of a series of important steps to help deliver AstraZeneca’s ambition to achieve $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030 as set out in May this year. A key element of our strategy is accelerating the Company’s development in the United States. The US is AstraZeneca’s largest market, generating 44% of its Total Revenue.1

AstraZeneca in the US

AstraZeneca has approximately 17,800 employees working across 17 R&D, manufacturing and commercial sites spanning 12 states.