Atdec Appoints Sean Tobin to Executive Team

Sydney, Australia, November 25, 2023 –Sean Tobin’s prior role was with Midwich APAC, initially as APAC commercial director and then chief operating officer. Channel partnerships were central to Tobin’s success at Midwich and formed the strategic basis for his appointment to Atdec. Native to the channel since foundation, Atdec is committed to a distribution model. Tobin’s depth of experience in channel growth is expected to strengthen the sales team and wider organisation.

Chief executive officer Jerome Green expressed confidence in Tobin, saying, “we are thrilled to have Sean Tobin join Atdec as our national sales manager. His extensive experience, particularly in providing strategic leadership and channel development, will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success in the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

Tobin’s established AV/IT distribution networks and links with vendor partners will be an asset in the new role. He stated “I am excited to take on this role at Atdec, to leverage my experience in the sector and experience leading performance teams to contribute to Atdec’s mission. I look forward to collaborating with the executive team to further elevate the company.”

Atdec anticipates Tobin’s appointment as national sales manager to accelerate growth and success in the region, building on the company’s commitment to excellence and partner satisfaction.