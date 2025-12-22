Ather Energy to hike prices of its scooters from 1st January 2026

Dec 22: Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, today announced a price hike across its scooter lineup, effective from January 01, 2026. Prices will increase by up to ₹3,000 across models. The increase comes as raw material, forex and key electronics components prices rise globally.

For customers planning to buy an Ather scooter, this month presents a timely opportunity to lock in current prices ahead of the revision. Ather’s ongoing ‘Electric December’ offer gives added value, with benefits of up to ₹20,000 across select cities. These include instant credit card EMI discounts, cash incentives, and a complimentary 8-year extended battery warranty (Eight70™ warranty), across select models, in addition to support from a multitude of financiers.

Now in its third year, Electric December continues to reinforce Ather’s commitment to delivering long-term value to EV buyers even during year-end purchase windows, through consistent hardware-software integration and dependable after-sales support.

Ather’s current product portfolio consists of the 450 series of performance scooters and the Rizta, Ather’s first family scooter. The 450 lineup comes equipped with features such as multi-mode traction control and MagicTwist™, enhancing the ride experience, along with connected features like Google Maps navigation, WhatsApp on the Dashboard, and call and music control.

Rizta is also gaining momentum across newer markets. It recently crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone and has played a key role in growing Ather’s reach into new regions and expanding its retail network across the country. Designed for comfort and practicality, it offers 56 litres of storage (including 34L under-seat and an optional 22L frunk), a wide seat, and ample floorboard space, making it well-suited for everyday family use. The Rizta is also equipped with safety features like SkidControl™, Fall Safe™, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), and theft and tow alerts. Moreover, on Ather Community Day 2025, Ather announced a major upgrade for Rizta Z with touchscreen functionality. In addition to Ather’s Experience Centres across India, Ather’s scooters are also available for purchase online through Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce platforms.