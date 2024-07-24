Atmosphere Core Announces 11 th Resort In India

Atmosphere Core, a renowned leader in the hospitality industry, has entered into a prestigious Hotel Management Agreement with KEEMAYA R Atmosphere Core, ESORTS AND SPAS to develop OZEN VILLAS JAIPUR, a luxury all-private pool villas resort set in the serene foothills of the Aravalli ranges in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Slated to open in Q2 2025, this inspiring destination reflects Atmosphere Core’s ambition to establish 25 properties in India by 2025, marking the company’s fourth venture under THE OZEN COLLECTION and its 11th signed property in the country.

OZEN VILLAS JAIPUR will offer unparalleled luxury experiences with 181 one and two-bedroom villas, each boasting a private pool. This exclusive low-rise resort spans across 20 acres of verdant landscapes and is designed to cater to discerning travellers seeking a peaceful getaway, as well as for hosting refined meetings, elegant celebrations, and opulent Indian weddings. A 20,000 sq. ft. indoor event space along with a selection of sophisticated outdoor venues will enrich the experience.

Guests at OZEN VILLAS JAIPUR will embark on an exquisite culinary journey with a range of exceptional dining options, including an all-day restaurant with an option of alfresco dining for relaxed yet refined meals and a specialty fine dining outlet serving gourmet dishes crafted from the finest ingredients. A gourmet snack bar will provide elegant quick bites, and a classic lounge bar will offer the perfect spot for savouring cocktails and premium drinks in a sophisticated setting.

Breathtaking views of the Aravalli ranges and the iconic Amber Fort, located just 31 kilometres away, will be among the highlights of this iconic resort. Its prime location is an hour’s drive from Jaipur International Airport, and it is perfectly situated within the Golden Triangle, only two and a half hours from Gurgaon and three hours from Agra.

Jaipur is celebrated for its majestic forts, palaces, and rich cultural heritage. The city’s blend of Mewar, Rajput, and Rajasthani influences is evident in its vibrant festivals, delectable cuisine, and stunning architecture, making it a prime destination for luxury travellers.

Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core – India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, & Bhutan, shared his excitement “Jaipur, the Pink City, has always captivated travellers with its timeless beauty and rich cultural heritage. I am thrilled to announce our fourth property under THE OZEN COLLECTION and our 11th signed property in India, OZEN VILLAS JAIPUR, which is poised to become a premier luxury destination”.

Mr. Mridul Goyal and Mrs. Surbhi Goyal, Directors of Keemaya Resorts and Spas, expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, confident that Atmosphere Core’s distinguished brand will elevate OZEN VILLAS JAIPUR into a world-class luxury resort offering unparalleled services and experiences.