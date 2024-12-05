Atmosphere – The Store Makers Raises ₹5 Crore Seed Funding to Lead India’s Premium Fitout Revolution

Mumbai, December 05th, 2024: Atmosphere–The Store Makers, a Mumbai-based innovator in bespoke retail and workspace fit-outs, has raised ₹5 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Artha Venture Fund and PIL Italica Lifestyle Limited. This fresh infusion of capital positions Atmosphere to capitalize on India’s premiumization wave, delivering cutting-edge, customizable solutions for luxury retail and workspace transformations.

With the funding, Atmosphere will expand its offerings in the premium retail, hospitality, and workplace ‘Design & Build’ segments, led by its innovative design solutions researched in its own factories. Offering unique solutions like “Store in Box” and offsite manufacturing, Atmosphere will cater to the rapid growth in retail penetration across India.

Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner at Artha Venture Fund, said, “The premiumization of retail in India is driven by the rise of the affluent Indian consumer, whose tastes demand exceptional experiences and environments. This shift creates significant opportunities for companies like Atmosphere to address the evolving needs of luxury retail and workspace fit-outs. Backed by the founders’ deep industry expertise, robust manufacturing capabilities, and a strong order book from prestigious clients and given that India is expected to add 5 lakh stores annually from 2022-2026, Atmosphere is strategically positioned to lead the transformation of the retail and office furniture sector. This funding marks a step forward in enabling the next growth phase in India’s evolving premiumization story.”

With a track record of over 500,000 sq ft of premium retail work delivered, Atmosphere stands at the forefront of India’s growing demand for bespoke, high-quality retail environments. The rise of affluent Indian consumers has made premiumization a cornerstone of modern retail, and Atmosphere is well-equipped to lead this transformation. From its state-of-the-art 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility to its in-house design capabilities, Atmosphere delivers end-to-end solutions that reflect precision, innovation, and the ethos of each brand they serve. With a current portfolio of high-end projects, Atmosphere is committed to setting new benchmarks in the premium retail and workspace fit-out industry.

Nilesh Rathod, CEO & Co-Founder at Atmosphere–The Store Makers “Atmosphere – The Store Makers offers retailers a transformative, end-to-end platform from design to deployment. We provide innovative design, seamless project management, and efficient construction, all backed by scalable furniture and fixture solutions. With top talent, advanced technology, and supply chain mastery, Atmosphere ensures faster, smarter, and more cost-effective retail expansions. This is more than a service—it’s a business advantage.”

Atmosphere has delivered spaces for leading brands, including Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Aza, Emporio Armani, Kalki Fashions, Akoirah, Kuuraku, Kamat Hotels, Libas, Michael Kors, and Tumi, among others.

Looking ahead, Atmosphere aims to establish itself as a one-stop solution provider for premium retail and workspace transformations. By leveraging global partnerships and expanding its clientele to luxury brands with high repeat potential, Atmosphere plans to solidify its leadership in the market. The company is also launching a design lab to develop intricate design capabilities and streamline production, meeting the needs of clients who demand precision and innovation.