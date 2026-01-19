Aurum PropTech Solidifies Leadership in Indian PropTech Sector, Turns PAT Profitable in Q3 FY2026

Mumbai, India, Jan 19: Aurum PropTech, a leading integrated PropTech platform in India, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of FY2026, marking a significant milestone as the company delivered a Profit After Tax (PAT) positive quarter. This achievement reinforces Aurum PropTech’s evolution into a scalable, profitable, and technology-led PropTech institution.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Q3 FY2026 vs Q3 FY2025)
-
Total income recorded strong year-on-year growth of 77%
-
PBT margin improved to 1.6%, reflecting a sharp expansion of 1,535 basis points from the previous year
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 6.5%, an improvement of 885 basis points year-on-year
These results underscore Aurum PropTech’s disciplined execution, steadily improving unit economics, and sustained focus on long-term value creation.
Segment Performance Highlights
Distribution Business: Scaling Data-Driven Growth
Sell.do
-
Closed over 140 enterprise deals and added 1,100 new licenses during the quarter
-
Achieved 67% growth in new sales, highlighting strong market traction
-
Successfully deployed AI Calling Bot and Personal WhatsApp solutions into production
Aurum Analytica
-
Supported 140+ active clients across 260+ projects
-
Delivered 54% year-on-year growth, with over 117,000 leads sold in Q3 FY26
-
Initiated Aurum Explore MVP to enhance organic reach and expand offerings in Tier-2 markets
PropTiger
-
Maintained 175+ active developer clients across 11 active mandates
-
Recognized with Quarterly Sales Champion and Best Performer awards from leading developers
-
Strengthened multiple growth engines across primary sales, mandates, and mortgage services
Rental Business: Expanding the Rental Horizon
HelloWorld
-
Operated 270+ active coliving spaces across 15+ cities
-
Onboarded 16 new buildings and added over 2,200 new tenants
-
Upgraded the short-stay module and launched a dynamic inventory dashboard
NestAway
-
Closed 1,400+ bookings across Standard and Lite models
-
Scaled the platform to approximately 9,900 rentable units across 5,183 houses
-
Enhanced resale and partner platforms with upgraded dashboards and backend infrastructure
Leadership Commentary
Commenting on the results, Mr. Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech, said:
“Q3 FY26 represents a pivotal moment in Aurum PropTech’s journey, as we transitioned from an Adjusted EBITDA-positive position to delivering a PAT-positive outcome. This milestone reflects years of disciplined execution, improving unit economics, and a strong philosophy of capital stewardship across the platform. Our Distribution businesses continue to scale through AI-led innovation at Sell.do, geographic expansion at Aurum Analytica, and sustained operational efficiency at PropTiger. Meanwhile, our Rental platforms—HelloWorld and NestAway—are demonstrating resilience and cash-generative potential. On the Capital side, we are progressing deliberately toward SM REIT opportunities with a strong focus on regulatory readiness and long-term value creation. Together, these developments reinforce our vision of building a scaled, profitable, and technology-led PropTech institution of enduring value.”