Aurum PropTech Solidifies Leadership in Indian PropTech Sector, Turns PAT Profitable in Q3 FY2026

Mumbai, India, Jan 19: Aurum PropTech, a leading integrated PropTech platform in India, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of FY2026, marking a significant milestone as the company delivered a Profit After Tax (PAT) positive quarter. This achievement reinforces Aurum PropTech’s evolution into a scalable, profitable, and technology-led PropTech institution.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Q3 FY2026 vs Q3 FY2025)

Total income recorded strong year-on-year growth of 77%

PBT margin improved to 1.6% , reflecting a sharp expansion of 1,535 basis points from the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 6.5%, an improvement of 885 basis points year-on-year

These results underscore Aurum PropTech’s disciplined execution, steadily improving unit economics, and sustained focus on long-term value creation.

Segment Performance Highlights

Distribution Business: Scaling Data-Driven Growth

Sell.do

Closed over 140 enterprise deals and added 1,100 new licenses during the quarter

Achieved 67% growth in new sales , highlighting strong market traction

Successfully deployed AI Calling Bot and Personal WhatsApp solutions into production

Aurum Analytica

Supported 140+ active clients across 260+ projects

Delivered 54% year-on-year growth , with over 117,000 leads sold in Q3 FY26

Initiated Aurum Explore MVP to enhance organic reach and expand offerings in Tier-2 markets

PropTiger

Maintained 175+ active developer clients across 11 active mandates

Recognized with Quarterly Sales Champion and Best Performer awards from leading developers

Strengthened multiple growth engines across primary sales, mandates, and mortgage services

Rental Business: Expanding the Rental Horizon

HelloWorld

Operated 270+ active coliving spaces across 15+ cities

Onboarded 16 new buildings and added over 2,200 new tenants

Upgraded the short-stay module and launched a dynamic inventory dashboard

NestAway

Closed 1,400+ bookings across Standard and Lite models

Scaled the platform to approximately 9,900 rentable units across 5,183 houses

Enhanced resale and partner platforms with upgraded dashboards and backend infrastructure

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the results, Mr. Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech, said: