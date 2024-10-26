Aurum24 – kitchen.café.bake-world Opens at Tellapur

Hyderabad: October 26, 2024: In the newest part of the city of Hyderabad a cafe for coffee and good food is a must. Which is how Aurum24 Cafe was conceptualized. The idea of the cafe began with a conversation between friends AK Solanki, Jyotsna Sri, Venkatesh and Padmaja. Each of them brought with them their thoughts of accounting, interior design, and culinary art. The idea was to bring all these thoughts and experiences under one roof to create a cafe that sets a gold standard in the quality of ingredients in their dishes to the warmth of the atmosphere in Tellapur.

Aurum24 Cafe is an eatery for families that is spread in two levels. The ground floor has a restaurant and bake shop and the first floor comes with a banquet hall for private events and outdoor seating. The outdoor space on first floors gives a view of the city’s new landscape.

Aurum24 Cafe is more than just a cafe, it is a place built for memories with karaoke, a space for storytelling and what not. It is a cafe that promises to surprise diners with their foods and coffee, the founders plan to make it a cafe for experiences.

AK Solanki explained, “The name ‘Aurum24’ comes from the Latin word for gold. It is a symbol for the team’s commitment to excellence. But we’re more than just a place for coffee. We’ve built a space where families, professionals, and friends can come together, relax, and make memories. The vision behind Aurum24 is to redefine cafe culture and make every visit to Aurum24 Cafe a golden experience.”

Aurum24 Cafe’s space is designed to welcome everyone from families to professionals who can work from the cafe. It is also child friendly. Apart from the comfortable seating, ample plug points are equipped to help diners remain charged as they work.

What are the foods that one can expect at Aurum24 Cafe. Jyotsna Sri elaborated, “Apart from good coffees, Aurum24 will offer international but locally accepted dishes. This includes modern Indian, Asian food (Thai, Korean and Indochinese) and of course an array of confectioneries.”

As Aurum24 Cafe gets ready to open, they aspire to usher in a new chapter in Tellapur’s cafe scene, where every visit transforms into a golden memory. The cafe is located on Tellapur Road, near Urjith Villas, Hyderabad.