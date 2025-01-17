Author Àdùnní Ogunsile’s New Book, “Adventures of Abisola and Abimbola: Honesty is the Best Policy,” is a Touching Story About Friendship, Honesty, and Forgiveness

New York, NY,17th January 2025- Àdùnní Ogunsile, a dedicated cat mom, wife, friend, and daughter who loves cooking, baking, art, theatre, and gardening, has completed her new book, “Adventures of Abisola and Abimbola: Honesty is the Best Policy”: a charming tale that follows two friends who learn a very important lesson about honesty and forgiveness.

In “Adventures of Abisola and Abimbola: Honesty is the Best Policy,” readers follow friends Abisola and Abimbola as they find a ten-dollar bill on the sidewalk while walking home from school together. Although they both agree that Abimbola will take the money home to give to his parents so they can figure out what to do with it, Abisola soon discovers Abimbola has used the money for himself and must find a way to make up for what he has done.

Published by Page Publishing, Àdùnní Ogunsile’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping them understand the importance of honesty and doing the right thing, even when it can be difficult or not fun to do so. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Adventures of Abisola and Abimbola: Honesty is the Best Policy” is sure to delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adventures of Abisola and Abimbola: Honesty is the Best Policy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.