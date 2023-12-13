Auto Industry Performance of November-2023

Monthly Performance: November 2023

Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles1, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in November 2023 was 22,28,743 units

Domestic Sales:

• Passenger Vehicles2 sales were 3,34,130 units in November 2023.

• Three-wheeler sales were 59,738 units in November 2023

• Two-wheeler sales were 16,23,399 units in November 2023.