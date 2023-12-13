Auto Industry Performance of November-2023

Monthly Performance: November 2023
Production: The total production of Passenger Vehicles1, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in November 2023 was 22,28,743 units
Domestic Sales:
• Passenger Vehicles2 sales were 3,34,130 units in November 2023.
• Three-wheeler sales were 59,738 units in November 2023
• Two-wheeler sales were 16,23,399 units in November 2023.
Commenting on sales data of November 2023, Mr Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “All segments of the automobile industry witnessed robust growth during the festival season which ended in the first part of November. For the month, Passenger Vehicles sales grew moderately and Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers segments posted high double-digit growth. Commercial Vehicles sales matched last year’s levels. Supported by strong economic growth, Industry is optimistic in ending the year 2023 on a high note and expects the trend to continue into 2024.”
Commenting on November 2023 performance, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Passenger Vehicles posted the highest ever sales in the month of November 2023 of 3.34 Lakh units, albeit with a growth rate of 3.7%, in the backdrop of a high base last November. ThreeWheelers reported significant growth of 30.8%, compared to previous year, posting sales of about 0.60 lakh units in November 2023, just below the peak of November 2017. Two-Wheelers also reported sales of about 16.23 Lakh units with high growth of 31.3%, compared to November 2022 and is also slightly below the peak to November 2018.”