Auxein Medical Shines at SICOT Orthopaedic World Congress 2024

Delhi, 01st October, 2024: Auxein, leader in Innovative Orthopaedic Solution provider, is thrilled to announce the incredible success of its participation in the SICOT Orthopaedic World Congress 2024 at the Sava Centar in Belgrade, Serbia! Auxein Booth No. 1 was a hub of excitement, drawing in a remarkable number of customers and visitors eager to discover the latest advancements in orthopaedic solutions. The energy in the air was palpable as Auxein showcased its innovative products and engaged with professionals from around the globe.

This year’s congress, organized by the Société Internationale de Chirurgie Orthopédique et de Traumatologie (SICOT), brought together the brightest minds in orthopaedics and traumatology. Attendees had the unique opportunity to connect, share insights, and explore groundbreaking innovations designed to enhance patient care. It was inspiring to see so many professionals united by a common goal: improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President – Global Sales & Marketing, commented, "We are absolutely overwhelmed by the tremendous response from thousands of customers and visitors at the congress. Auxein showcased its extensive range of Orthopaedic solutions, Arthoscopy products and Instruments. Engaging with so many passionate professionals has inspired us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our field. It reinforces our commitment to innovation in orthopaedics and our dedication to enhancing patient care. "

Among the highlights of the event, we proudly introduced our upcoming product releases and provided attendees with updates on our latest clinical studies. Our international business team was on hand to engage with healthcare professionals, offering valuable insights into our comprehensive range of orthopaedic and arthroscopy products. Visitors were captivated as they explored our detailed catalogue, featuring advanced arthroscopy implants, bone models, and specialized tools, including the highly regarded radial head instrument set and the innovative Star screwdriver with VA sleeve.

Auxein Medical’s unwavering commitment to innovation in orthopaedics shone brightly throughout the congress. We are more excited than ever to continue forging connections with healthcare professionals and driving advancements in our field. For those interested in our products and innovations, we invite you to visit our website at auxein.com and stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates!