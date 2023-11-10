AVer Showcases Outstanding Medical-Grade Camera Solutions at Medica 2023

Taipei, Taiwan – November 10th, 2023 – AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, will be joining Medica 2023 alongside partner Avalue with outstanding medical-grade cameras for operating theaters. AVer medical cameras can be found in two stands: the AVer stand at Hall 17 Stand C16 and the Avalue stand at Hall 17 Stand E16-4.

At AVer’s stand, visitors will find our exceptional medical-grade camera products, including the MD330U and the MD120UI. The award-winning MD330U is the world’s first detachable medical-grade PTZ camera that delivers superb image quality for close-up assessment of patients, allowing medical practitioners to move and operate the device freely in a variety of settings. The newest camera in the AVer medical-grade camera lineup is the MD120UI, a 4K resolution PTZ camera with AI eye-tracking capabilities, enabling doctors to observe eye movements remotely and efficiently to identify early signs of neurodegenerative disorders.

AVer’s partner Avalue will be demonstrating a joint solution for operating rooms. This solution is a brilliant integration for the recording and broadcasting of medical imaging, room imaging, and surgical imaging. The MD120UI offers exceptional 4K high-resolution imaging capabilities, ensuring the smooth capture of crystal-clear video of surgical operations. While Cypress’s matrix PC console, the MED-VPR-8430, is a video recorder designed to integrate with multiple medical devices for video capture during operation or diagnosis, with its medical-grade design fulfilling medical application compliance requirements. Visitors will also find the Avalue HID-2340, a sleek, lightweight panel PC with multiple I/O ports and a high IP rating optimized for high maneuverability in rigorous medical environments.