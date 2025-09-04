AVer Unveils Next-Generation AI Solutions at InfoComm India 2025

Taipei, Taiwan – September 4, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award‑winning provider of AI audio‑video solutions, will be exhibiting at InfoComm India 2025 from September 9–11 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Visit AVer’s comprehensive solution portfolio at A&T Video Networks’ booth FF01 and experience dedicated video conferencing solutions at CAT-5 BROADCAST’s booth H35 to discover how AI-driven AV technology revolutionizes modern workplaces and learning environments.

Professional Broadcasting Made Easy

AVer’s tracking cameras deliver smooth, high-quality video for streaming and broadcasting. Each device offers advanced AI tracking to keep presenters in view and streamline production for reliable, engaging streaming. The DL30 offers the essentials for education, the TR535 provides dual-lens views, and the TR615 powers professional-quality broadcasts. They empower organizations to provide the best broadcasting and streaming in education, business, public sectors, and more.

Efficient Meeting Control with BYOM

AVer’s BYOM solution makes pro-grade meetings quick and simple. Connect a laptop to the HUB30 4K BYOM matrix switcher and instantly access USB and HDMI-supported devices in the room. The device enables seamless switching between camera views of the audience and presenter, showing the best view for the meeting for maximum engagement.

Inclusive Hybrid Meetings with Dual-Camera Voice Tracking

AVer’s Dual-Camera Voice Tracking Solution combines the FONE700 ceiling speakerphone and two CAM550 cameras to create AI Voice Tracking, automatically choosing the best camera angle of whoever is speaking, ensuring everyone is seen and heard perfectly. Its clean, integrated setup makes meetings simple and equitable, with crisp video and effortless management for medium-sized spaces.

Dual-Cameras for Easy Zoom Rooms Meetings

AVer’s Zoom Rooms Solution makes meetings easier for everyone. The Zoom-certified VB370A video bar and CP10 G2 touch panel enable instant meeting launches. When paired with the CAM570 dual lens camera, this comprehensive solution delivers both presenter-focused shots and view of the audience. The entire setup seamlessly supports hybrid work environments.

Smart Human + Voice Tracking

AVer’s Human + Voice Tracking Solution is centered on the MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box, integrating AVer cameras with leading microphone systems to power dynamic camera switching that follows the active speaker. This enables viewers to see smooth transitions that create a quality viewing experience.

Effortless AV Management through Software Suite

AVer’s software suite consists of three software: Enterprise Management (EM), Room Management (RM), and Cloud Management (CM). EM gives IT teams centralized control for 200+ cameras, reducing downtime and manual work. RM allows for USB-based camera control, while CM enables web-based camera control for higher user flexibility. The software suite ensures AVer cameras are easy to manage and always ready for hybrid work or remote events.

AVer designs solutions that make collaboration intuitive, helping teams and institutions across India communicate more effectively and build stronger connections. Visit FF01 and H35 at InfoComm India 2025 to discover the future of AI-powered teamwork in person.