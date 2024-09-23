AVPL International aims to create 65,000 drone entrepreneurs under a mega awareness campaign

New Delhi: AVPL International is on a mission to transform Indian agriculture through the use of advanced drone technology. In an endeavour to spread awareness on use of drones for progressive agriculture practices, AVPL has recently started a mega campaign. It aims to make cutting-edge drone solutions accessible to farmers nationwide, significantly impacting farming practices.

The campaign kicked off in Gurugram, Haryana, recently with plans to showcase live drone demonstrations in around 600 villages across the region. These demonstrations, supported by the Gurugram Shikohpur Agricultural Science Centre, will illustrate the benefits of drone technology, such as labour and time savings, water conservation, and cost-effective crop spraying. Farmers will experience firsthand how drones can enhance their agricultural practices, improving efficiency and safety.

AVPL International has set an ambitious goal of connecting over 140 million farmers with drone technology over the next five years, which shall be executed with the help of DeHaat and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the states. The campaign also aims to develop a robust ecosystem by creating 65,000 drone entrepreneurs and 80,000 agri-entrepreneurs. The large-scale drone demonstrations will address technical challenges in agriculture, providing practical solutions to the issues faced by farmers.

Preet Sandhu, Founder and Director of AVPL International, stated, “We are thrilled to launch this campaign, aiming to make advanced drone technology accessible to farmers, even in the most remote areas. Our objective is to revolutionise agricultural practices and promote sustainability through innovative solutions.”

To support drone operators, AVPL International is establishing a comprehensive network of drone repair and service centres across India. Initial plans include setting up four Repair and Product Testing Organisations (RPTOs) in Haryana, with further expansion planned for Northern India and beyond. This initiative will provide localised support, ensuring farmers have convenient access to maintenance and repair services.

The campaign also highlights the importance of supporting “Drone Didis” (female drone operators) by offering training and assistance with drone repairs. This component of the initiative addresses challenges such as the difficulty of travelling long distances for repairs and the need for reliable drone maintenance.