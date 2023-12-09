AVPN’s South Asia Summit December 2023 to Host Changemakers for Transformative Dialogue on Philanthropy and Impact Investment

Mumbai, 09 December 2023: AVPN, the largest network of social investors active in Asia, is all set to host the South Asia Summit 2023 on December 12 and 13 at Novotel Juhu, Mumbai. The 2- day Summit, featuring over 70 speakers and 27 sessions, will delve into the growing significance of impact investing and the evolution of philanthropic traditions in South Asia, with the theme, ‘Bringing Fringes to the Fore’.

There has been rapid economic growth led by India and Bangladesh in the region; however, uneven development and stark inequalities continue to prevail as challenges. Towards addressing the issues and to progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), significant strategic social investment is the need of the hour. The emerging impact investment ecosystems and contributions from countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka in global giving are also conversations that we cannot ignore.

The Summit, a confluence of thought leaders and industry experts, aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the investment ecosystem and structures of giving in South Asia. The discussions during the Summit will also cover the importance of cross-border learning and collaboration to bridge the current social investment gap.

Attendees can anticipate a unique platform designed to amplify opportunities for engagement within the South Asian context, exploring hotspots of giving and developing innovative partnership avenues for meaningful societal impact. The curated discussions and debates centered around challenges and approaches unique to this region will focus on a wide range of themes such as improving health outcomes in South Asia, scaling climate philanthropy in India, gender norms and gender diverse MSMEs, skills for tomorrow, active citizenship, innovative financing, youth mental wellbeing, NGO capacity building, and impact monitoring and measurement.

The speaker lineup for this Summit features luminaries from diverse fields including:

● Sunil Gavaskar, Cricket Legend and Philanthropist

● Amit Chandra, Managing Director, BAIN Capital, India and Philanthropist

● Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Humanitarian and Social Leader

● Jahnavi Nilekani, Aastrika Foundation

● Rucha Nanavati, Naik Charitable Trust, and Nirali Memorial Medical Trust

● Anowarul Amin, Coca-Cola Beverages, Bangladesh

● Neena Joshi, Heifer International, Nepal

● Dr. Ruchi Sogarwal, Head of Corporate Affairs, Takeda India

● Ali Ezzatyar, Acting Deputy Mission Director, USAID.

Speaking on the significance of the Summit, Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO, AVPN, expressed, “The AVPN South Asia Summit December 2023 is a pivotal platform for stakeholders to converge and discuss crucial themes such as leveraging India’s philanthropic traditions to inspire transformational change throughout the region. We envision this gathering as a catalyst for change through collaborative efforts, steering the course towards a more impactful and sustainable future for South Asia.” Lavanya Jayaram, Regional Director- South Asia, AVPN, shared, “Profit and purpose are increasingly being seen as compatible, and the Summit will help equip delegates and attendees with insights into the investment ecosystem alongside providing an opportunity to forge meaningful, innovative partnerships. Through this Summit, we aim to celebrate successful models while debating unique regional challenges and solutions towards charting a roadmap for philanthropy and impact investing in the South Asian region.”

The AVPN South Asia Summit December 2023 is set to make an indelible mark towards a future where spotlighting challenges and strategic collaborations redefine the landscape of giving and create lasting positive change.