India – September 24, 2024 – Avtr Meta Labs, a leader in AI-driven virtual influencer technology, is excited to announce its partnership with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) for the introduction of India’s First AI Avatar Creator Contest. This unique contest will be a key feature of the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, scheduled to take place from February 5th to 9th, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Abhishek Razdan, Co-founder & CEO, Avtr Meta Labs says, ” “We are incredibly excited to launch India’s First AI Avatar Creator Contest in association with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, a unique initiative that blends the power of artificial intelligence with creative expression. This contest not only showcases the potential of AI in digital artistry but also provides a platform for creators, innovators, and tech enthusiasts to explore new horizons. At Avtr Meta Labs, we believe in the transformative power of AI, and we’re thrilled to see how participants will push the boundaries of technology and imagination.”

WAVES, a globally recognized platform for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, highlights India’s position as a rising hub for innovative content creation and storytelling. The 2025 edition of WAVES will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and creators from across the world to explore the future of the media industry, focusing on creativity, technology, and collaboration.

As part of this grand summit, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has officially launched the “Create in India Challenge – Season 1”, a series of 25 distinctive contests across multiple domains. Among them is the highly anticipated AI Avatar Creator Contest, which offers creators, technologists, and marketers the opportunity to showcase their skills in developing AI-driven virtual avatars.

AI Avatar Creator Contest: Pioneering Digital Innovation

The AI Avatar Creator Contest is a landmark initiative aimed at driving innovation in the rapidly expanding field of AI influencers and digital content creation. Contest participants will have access to cutting-edge AI tools, both open-source and licensed, to build and design their own virtual avatars. The challenge will allow creators to push the limits of artificial intelligence, digital storytelling, and character design.

Participants will be evaluated on:

Originality and Purpose of the virtual avatar

of the virtual avatar Creativity and Technical Execution in design

in design Innovative Application of AI Technology

Awards and Recognition

The contest offers attractive prizes and industry recognition:

The top 10 finalists will receive certificates of participation.

will receive certificates of participation. The top 3 creators will be invited to present their virtual avatars at the WAVES 2025 Summit.

will be invited to present their virtual avatars at the WAVES 2025 Summit. The grand prize winner will be awarded a ₹1 Lakh cash prize, offering a platform to launch their career in India’s emerging AI and digital content landscape.

Call for Entries

Registrations for the AI Avatar Creator Contest will open on September 17, 2024. Avtr Meta Labs and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting invite AI enthusiasts, digital creators, and innovators from all over India to participate. This is an unparalleled opportunity for creators to demonstrate their talent, gain industry exposure, and contribute to shaping the future of AI-driven virtual influencers.