Awaken Your Senses at the 3rd Edition of The Mumbai Coffee Festival

Mumbai, November 2024 : Step into the aromatic world of coffee at the muchanticipated 3rd edition of the Mumbai Coffee Festival at Jio World Drive. From November 29th to December 1st, 2024, coffee enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in an unparalleled experience that will elevate their coffee journey to new heights.

Sip and savour the rich flavours of 30+ roasters from across the country, featuring a cureted selection of India’s finest coffee brands, including Blue Tokai Roasters ARAKU Originals, Nandan Coffee, Kup Coffee from Chennai, Roast Coffee from Hyderabad, and Mushin Coffee House from Noida, among many more.

More than just sips, the festival brings perfect pairings of food and desserts to compliment your coffee journey with culinary delights from phenomenal food and beverage brands like MOTODO, Gelato Bar, Project Journal, Artisan Sofitel, and more. These offerings are set to exponentially enrich your coffee experience, creating a harmonious blend of flavours.

The 3rd edition of the Mumbai Coffee Festival promises an array of interactive sessions and hands-on experiences that bring coffee culture to life. Guests can look forward to engaging workshops such as How to Read a Coffee Bag by Greysoul Roasters, Demystifying Coffee, Exclusive Microlots Tasting by Araku Coffee, and the National Latte Art Championship. These sessions offer an excellent opportunity to deepen your appreciation and understanding of coffee’s unique qualities.

The festival will be brought to life with the sounds of live performances by talented artists, adding a lively rhythm to the vibrant coffee-enthu atmosphere. Get ready to explore, gratify, and celebrate coffee in all its forms. This is more than an event; It’s an experience that will awaken your senses and ignite your passion for coffee.