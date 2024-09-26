Axis Bank and Mastercard collaborate to launch a premium credit card for small business owners in India

Mumbai, India, 26 September 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, and Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, today announced their collaboration to launch MyBiz, a premium business credit card designed exclusively for sole proprietors and small business owners. The new card, part of the World Mastercard® category, combines a wide range of business and travel benefits to meet the diverse needs of SME owners.
Along with premium benefits, such as airport lounge access and comprehensive travel insurance, MyBiz card will allow cardholders to avail a bouquet of business-related services covering productivity, marketing, online readiness, security, and compliance through Mastercard Easy Savings Specials. Furthermore, cardholders will also be able to gain access to specially curated experiences around culinary, wellness, sports, and more via priceless.com for India-based experiences.
Underlining the exclusive value proposition offered by MyBiz, Vivek Gupta, President & Head, Wholesale Banking Products, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, we are committed to serve our small business customers with continuous innovation in transaction banking — this time through our B2B commercial card proposition. Arising from our close collaboration with Mastercard, MyBiz card leverages World Mastercard® benefits to deliver industry-leading value. It offers a comprehensive suite of business and travel benefits — an end-to-end digital offering that simplifies our small business clients’ experience through greater rewards, increased purchasing power, zero liability protection, and increased employee controls.”
Highlighting the significance of the launch, Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Mastercard, said, “As India continues to witness a steady growth in the number of entrepreneurs, Mastercard is focused on developing innovative financial products and solutions tailored to their business, travel and lifestyle needs. Combining Axis Bank’s deep market insight with Mastercard’s global expertise in payments, this collaboration will bring significant benefits to small business owners, setting a new benchmark in the business credit card segment.”