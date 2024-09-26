Axis Bank and Mastercard collaborate to launch a premium credit card for small business owners in India

Mumbai, India, 26 September 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, and Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, today announced their collaboration to launch MyBiz, a premium business credit card designed exclusively for sole proprietors and small business owners. The new card, part of the World Mastercard® category, combines a wide range of business and travel benefits to meet the diverse needs of SME owners.

Along with premium benefits, such as airport lounge access and comprehensive travel insurance, MyBiz card will allow cardholders to avail a bouquet of business-related services covering productivity, marketing, online readiness, security, and compliance through Mastercard Easy Savings Specials. Furthermore, cardholders will also be able to gain access to specially curated experiences around culinary, wellness, sports, and more via priceless.com for India-based experiences.