Axis Bank Strengthens Support for India’s Start-Up Ecosystem with the Launch of its Curated Corporate Salary Program

Bengaluru, 19 Nov: Axis Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, today announced the launch of its Curated Corporate Salary Program for Employees of Start-ups under its New Economy Group (NEG). The launch reinforces the Bank’s commitment to supporting new-age enterprises and their workforce with tailored financial, lifestyle, and wellness offerings, further cementing its position as the preferred banking partner for start-ups across their life cycle – from the growth stage to IPO.

The announcement was made at Axis Bank’s flagship Start-Up Social event in Bengaluru, a unique platform that brings together India’s leading founders, investors, and industry enablers to celebrate innovation and collaboration.

The Curated Corporate Salary Program, designed exclusively for employees of funded start-ups and digital businesses, offers a blend of convenience, lifestyle, and financial wellness benefits, including zero-balance Savings Account, comprehensive insurance cover, exclusive credit card privileges, and personalized loan options – mirroring the aspirations of the digital workforce. Targeted towards the Gen Z and Gen Alpha workforce, the program delivers a strong value proposition across lifestyle needs, including health check-ups, fitness, travel, education and entertainment.

Through its ‘Switch to Save’ feature, this program also provides unmatched value to employees, enabling annual savings* ranging from Rs. 46,000 to Rs. 2.4 lakh, depending on the account variant. These exclusive benefits are designed to significantly enhance the financial well-being of every salary account holder under this program.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Mulbagal, Group Executive – Wholesale Banking Coverage, Corporate Salary, Sustainability & CSR, Axis Bank, said, “India’s start-up story is one of ambition, resilience, and global scale. At Axis Bank, we have had the privilege of being a part of this journey – banking over 65% of India’s unicorns and supporting the next generation of growth-stage companies as they scale and list. Through our New Economy Group, we are deepening this engagement – not just as a banker, but as a growth partner. The Curated Corporate Salary Program is another step in that direction, designed to empower the people who power India’s digital economy. It offers a comprehensive range of benefits across insurance, home loans, credit card, and lifestyle privileges, including exclusive discounts for the next-generation workforce.” Sanjiv Bhatia, President & Head – New Economy and Multinationals Coverage, Axis Bank, added, “Start-ups are redefining employment in India with highly skilled tech professionals. Our Curated Corporate Salary Program is built around their unique needs, combining everyday banking with differentiated lifestyle benefits. This initiative complements our other offerings such as the Start-Up Card, Working Capital Solutions, Capital Markets, Connected Banking APIs, and Burgundy Private solutions for Founders – ensuring Axis is present across every milestone of a company’s journey.”

Empowering India’s Innovation Economy

Axis Bank’s New Economy & Financial Sponsors Group (NEGFS) is a specialized vertical dedicated to the banking needs of start-ups, venture-backed enterprises, and investors. With a presence across all key innovation hubs, the New Economy Group currently banks more than 45% of funded start-ups (Series A and above), offering them a full suite of products from digital transaction banking and treasury services to corporate credit cards and wealth solutions for founders. The New Economy Group goes beyond traditional banking by providing deep solutions through API integrations with many start-ups, and by forging strategic partnerships that combine the agility of start-ups with the strength and trust of Axis brand

The Axis Bank Start-Up Social platform, anchored by the New Economy & Financial Sponsors Group, has become a signature networking forum for the start-up ecosystem, enabling founders, VCs and ecosystem players to connect with each other and directly with the Bank’s leadership team.