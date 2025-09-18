Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Axis CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3-6 Months Debt Index Fund’

Mumbai | September 18, 2025: Axis Mutual Fund, one among the fastest growing fund houses in India, announced the launch of their New Fund Offer – Axis CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3-6 Months Debt Index Fund. It is an open-ended Constant Maturity Index Fund tracking the CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3-6 Months Debt Index with a relatively low-interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk). Managed by Aditya Pagaria, the fund will follow the Crisil-IBX Financial Services 3-6 Months Debt Index. The minimum investment amount is Rs. 5,000/- and in multiples of Rs. 1/- thereafter. The fund does not have an exit load and the NFO period is from 18th Sep 2025 to 23rd Sep 2025.

Axis CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3–6 Months Debt Index Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3–6 Months Debt Index before expenses, subject to tracking errors/tracking difference. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

The scheme will allocate 95–100% of its assets to fixed income instruments that replicate the index, with the remaining portion invested in debt and money market instruments to maintain liquidity. For detailed asset allocation and investment strategy, please refer to the SID. In line with the index, the fund will buy and hold ~6m securities till their residual maturity reaches 3m, then re-balance the portfolio by selling these securities and again buying 6m assets. The fund structure allows flexibility to investors to tailor their entry and exit according to individual objectives.

Commenting on the launch of the fund, Mr. B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “”We are pleased to introduce the Axis CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3–6 Months Debt Index Fund, a strategic addition to our passive debt suite. This fund offers investors a low-duration, high-quality portfolio focused on the financial services sector. The fund is ideal for those seeking to balance risk and return over the short term. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering cost-effective, transparent solutions that cater to evolving investor needs.”

Key Attributes of the Fund