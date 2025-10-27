Axis Mutual Fund Launches Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF

Chandigarh, 27th Oct 2025: Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading asset management companies, today announced the launch of the Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF, an innovative open-ended scheme designed to offer investors a blend of stability, predictability, and tax efficiency. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open for subscription on Oct 28, 2025, and close on Nov 11, 2025. The fund is managed by Devang Shah (Head – Fixed Income), Aditya Pagaria (Senior Fund Manager), Hardik Satra (Senior Fund Manager), and Karthik Kumar (Fund Manager).

This new offering is tailored for investors seeking to optimize their post-tax returns while maintaining a conservative risk profile. The fund strategically combines investments in passive debt-oriented mutual fund schemes with arbitrage funds, creating a hybrid structure that aims to deliver consistent returns over a medium-term horizon.

Commenting on the launch, B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “At Axis Mutual Fund, our focus has always been on delivering innovative, investor-centric solutions that combine performance with simplicity. The Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF is a testament to this philosophy—offering a unique blend of stability, transparency, and tax efficiency. In a market where predictability and post-tax returns matter more than ever, this fund is designed to empower investors with a smarter way to approach fixed income investing.”

Key Highlights of Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF

The scheme is structured to invest approximately 50–65% of its portfolio in passive debt-oriented mutual fund schemes, targeting high-quality – instruments. The underlying schemes would follow a roll-down strategy, which allows investors to benefit from accrual income while minimizing interest rate risk. The remaining 35–50% of the portfolio is allocated to arbitrage funds, which involve fully hedged equity positions. This component is designed to generate returns with minimal volatility, as it avoids directional market exposure. The combination of these two components ensures that the fund delivers debt-like returns with enhanced tax efficiency.

The scheme is benchmarked against a composite index comprising 65% NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index and 35% Nifty 50 Arbitrage TRI, reflecting its dual exposure. The fund offers high liquidity with T+2 redemption payouts and no exit load, making it a flexible option for investors. Additionally, the fund’s structure ensures no tax liability on rebalancing of the underlying schemes, further enhancing its efficiency.

Why Invest in Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF

This fund is ideally suited for corporates, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and retail investors who are looking for a low to moderate risk investment that aims to offers fairly stable returns over a medium-term horizon. The use of passive roll-down strategies in the debt component provides visibility into returns when held to maturity, while the arbitrage allocation adds a layer of return enhancement with minimal incremental risk.

One of the most compelling reasons to invest in this fund is its tax efficiency. Unlike traditional debt mutual funds or fixed deposits, which are taxed at the investor’s slab rate, the Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF qualifies for long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxation at just 12.5% if held for more than 24 months.

“With the current market environment offering attractive accrual opportunities and investors increasingly seeking tax-efficient alternatives to traditional fixed income products, the Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF can be a timely solution,” said Ashish Gupta, CIO, Axis AMC. “By leveraging passive roll-down strategies and fully hedged arbitrage exposure, the fund is designed to offer a predictable and transparent investment experience.”

Moreover, the fund addresses key investor concerns—often referred to as the “5Ps”: Problem of Plenty, Predictability, Portfolio transparency, Post-tax returns, and Protection from credit events. By targeting to invest in a high-quality portfolio, the fund aims to minimize credit risk. Its passive structure aims for transparency and predictability, while the hybrid allocation model offers diversification and resilience across market cycles.