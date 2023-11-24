Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) launches the Camping Season in the Sakhir Desert

24th November 2023 – After a hiatus of three years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated for its rich heritage and vibrant culture tapestry, is set to enchant residents and tourists with the commencement of its highly anticipated annual camping season. The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority is thrilled to announce the opening of the camping season which began on 10th November 2023, extending its charm until 29th February 2024. Against the backdrop of the vast and mesmerizing landscapes of the Sakhir Desert, this season promises to be a celebration of nature, culture, and community.

The camping season in Bahrain is more than just a winter retreat; it’s a cultural legacy inherited from the kingdom’s Bedouin ancestors, celebrating the beauty of nature, and providing an opportunity for families and friends to come together. The Sakhir Desert, known for its serene ambiance, transforms into a safe and open space for various activities, from barbeques and bonfires to stargazing. The cool breeze of the winter season adds a refreshing touch to the camping experience, creating an ideal environment for making lasting memories.

The camping season in Bahrain is not just about enjoying the outdoors; it’s a reflection of the kingdom’s commitment to providing diverse and enriching tourism experiences. Families can set up tents under the starlit sky, engage in barbeques, and participate in a range of activities that cater to various interests. The camping season is designed to be inclusive, welcoming both residents and tourists to immerse themselves in the beauty of Bahrain’s natural landscapes.