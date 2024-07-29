Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited Appraised at CMMI Level 3

29th July 2024 Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has been appraised at Level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The company has achieved appraisal at a Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV (for development) and CMMI-SVC (service delivery).

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time. This translates to a systematic approach to creating outstanding products and services.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited appraised at Maturity Level 3 of CMMI translates to organization-wide standards that guide projects, programs, and portfolios. With this certification, Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited can continue to provide quality services, reduce overall costs, increase efficiency, and provide greater customer satisfaction.