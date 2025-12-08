Bajaj Life Launches ‘India Consumption Fund’ to Capture India’s Accelerating Consumer Growth Story

Chandigarh, Dec 08th: Bajaj Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, today announced the launch of its New Fund Offer (NFO) – Bajaj Life India Consumption Fund, designed to help investors participate in India’s fast-expanding consumption economy. The fund will invest in companies that stand to benefit from rising household incomes, increasing urbanisation, rapid digital adoption and the growing aspirations of Indian consumers across sectors. The fund will be available under Bajaj Life’s unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). Bajaj Life ULIP products with underlying Bajaj Life India Consumption Fund, enables policyholders to achieve their life goals, powered by the security of a life cover and the opportunity for wealth creation.

India’s consumption landscape is undergoing a major shift driven by demographic strength, higher disposable incomes and a strong move towards organised markets. With private consumption contributing a large share of India’s GDP, the long-term growth potential for consumer-oriented businesses remains compelling. The Bajaj Life India Consumption Fund aims to tap into this structural transformation by building a diversified, actively managed portfolio of companies linked to the country’s consumption engine.

The fund follows a multi-stage investment approach across large, mid and emerging companies in sectors such as retail, consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, telecom, consumer services, hospitality and lifestyle products. With an investment universe of more than 400 stocks, the fund will shortlist high-conviction ideas using a disciplined Growth at a Reasonable Price framework. The fund will be benchmarked against the Nifty India Consumption Index for performance comparison. It is suitable for investors with a high-risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon.

Speaking on the launch, Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Life Insurance, said, “India has entered a phase where consumption growth is becoming both broad-based and sustainable. Rising incomes, formalisation, digital convenience and evolving lifestyle choices are reshaping how India spends. The Bajaj Life India Consumption Fund is positioned to capture this powerful shift by investing in high-quality businesses with large opportunity sizes and strong earnings visibility. Our aim is to create a portfolio that participates in the next decade of India’s consumer growth and delivers meaningful long-term value for investors.”

The launch of the Bajaj Life India Consumption Fund reinforces the Company’s commitment to building thoughtfully designed, long-term investment solutions. By offering exposure to sectors benefiting from rising consumption and consumer aspirations, the company aims to help investors in their wealth creation journey.