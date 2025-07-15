Bajel Projects Limited to boost its galvanization and product manufacturing capacity to support the ‘Make in India’ Initiative

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – 15th July 2025: Bajel Projects Limited (Bajel) announced a significant proposed investment of ₹170 crore to more than double its galvanization capacity at its Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. This strategic expansion, set to increase output from over 40,000 metric tons (MT) per annum to more than 100,000 MT per annum, mirrors Bajel’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, enhance operational efficiency, and capitalize on the burgeoning power transmission market. With this investment, Bajel will also enhance its production capabilities in transmission towers, monopoles, lighting towers, high masts, etc.

On July 10, 2025, a Bhumi Pujan ceremony took place at the Ranjangaon manufacturing plant. The auspicious event was graced by Chairman Mr. Shekhar Bajaj, with the presence of employees and the leadership team from Bajel Projects and Bajaj Electricals. Commenting on future growth, Mr. Bajaj highlighted the strategic imperative to expand manufacturing capacity. He reminisced about the foundation of the manufacturing plant in the early 2000s while lauding the late Shri. Anant Bajaj’s significant contribution to the growth of the plant over the years to support the EPC business. He also stressed the importance of being more aspirational, goal-oriented and striving for increased production volumes, especially leveraging the capabilities of the new galvanized plant.

The phased expansion, scheduled between Q4 FY26 and Q4 FY27, will be funded through a judicious mix of internal accruals and debt. This decision comes as Bajel’s Ranjangaon unit is currently operating at an impressive 98% utilization rate, highlighting the immediate need for increased capacity. This substantial investment will not only support Bajel Projects’ growing captive demand but also enable the company to seize increased sales opportunities in both domestic and international markets. The enhanced capacity is poised to significantly strengthen Bajel’s position as a key player in the power transmission sector, contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development.

The global power transmission market is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating electricity demand, rapid urbanization and industrialization, and the increasing integration of renewable energy sources into existing grids. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in upgrading and expanding their power transmission networks to accommodate rising energy needs and to ensure reliable and efficient electricity supply. India is witnessing significant growth due to its expanding economy and large-scale infrastructure development projects, positioning companies like Bajel Projects Limited to contribute significantly to this growth.