Baker’s Artisanal Recipes Partners with Siolim Coffee for Exclusive ‘When Chocolate Meets Coffee’ Tasting Experience

September 20, 2025: Baker’s Artisanal Recipes (BAR), India’s premier bean-to-bar chocolate artisan, announces an exciting collaboration with Siolim Specialty Coffee Roasters for “When Chocolate Meets Coffee,” an exclusive guided tasting experience set for September 21, 2025. This unique partnership brings together two passionate craft brands in an intimate workshop limited to 20 participants, offering guests a rare opportunity to explore how two of the world’s most beloved ingredients complement and enhance each other through expertly curated pairings. The event will take place at Siolim Coffee’s atmospheric venue, creating an unforgettable sensorial journey that celebrates the art of origin, roast, fermentation, and flavor.

The immersive experience will showcase four distinct chocolate varieties, each expertly paired with complementary coffee preparations to highlight their unique flavor profiles. Be it your cappuccino, cortado, espresso or Vietnamese brew; BAR has a solid variant to pair with each of your palette. Participants will discover the sweet and creamy notes of Milk 38% chocolate from Mangalore origin with its rich, buttery finish, explore the tropical complexity of Dark 60% Idukki chocolate bursting with pineapple and black currant undertones, savor the sophisticated Darker 70% chocolate with its distinctive caramelly sweetness and woody depth, and experience the bold intensity of Seriously Dark 90% chocolate with its deep, nutty character and robust cocoa finish. Beyond simple tasting, guests will engage with the International Institute of Chocolate & Cacao Tasting flavor wheel, explore the tactile elements of cocoa beans, nibs, and pods alongside coffee beans, and participate in a live pairing activity where they can create their own perfect coffee-chocolate combinations.

Founded in 2021, Baker’s Artisanal Recipes has established itself as a leader in premium couverture chocolate production in India, specializing in single-origin chocolates from Kerala’s Idukki region and Karnataka’s Mangalore area. Their commitment to pure cocoa butter, precise tempering techniques, and celebrating the unique terroir of Indian cocoa through their bean-to-bar process has made them a favorite among professional bakers, confectioners, and chocolate enthusiasts. This collaboration with Siolim Specialty Coffee Roasters represents a perfect meeting of craft-driven philosophies, as both brands share an unwavering dedication to quality, origin stories, and the artisanal processes that transform raw ingredients into exceptional experiences.

Each participant will receive comprehensive educational materials including a Certificate of Participation, detailed pairing sheets, the IICCT Flavor Wheel, and access to exclusive retail offerings from both brands. The event promises to be more than just a tasting session – it’s an educational journey that explores the stories behind two craft-driven brands, from farm to cup and bean to bar. Given the intimate nature of the experience and limited seating, tickets will be available through Siolim Coffee’s booking channels with early booking strongly recommended. This inaugural collaboration marks the beginning of what both brands hope will be an ongoing series of experiences exploring the beautiful intersection of coffee and chocolate craftsmanship.