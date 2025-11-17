Bali Jatra UK 2025 Makes History at the House of Lords — A Two-Day Celebration of Odisha’s Maritime Legacy and Global South Innovation

Subtitle: Powered by Xpertnest and hosted by OSUK CIC, the summit at the House of Lords celebrated Odisha’s maritime legacy and fostered Global South collaboration in sustainability

London/Bhubaneswar: — Bali Jatra, one of India’s most historic and celebrated maritime festivals, was commemorated today at the iconic House of Lords through the Global South Maritime Heritage Summit 2025. Organised by the Odisha Society of United Kingdom (OSUK) CIC (Registration No. 15201747) with the lead organiser and powered by Xpertnest, the summit was led by organising committee Capt. Arun Kar, Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA, Mr Partha Sarathi Panda, and Ms Sweta Mohanty.

The two-day event marked a historic first as it commenced within the UK Parliament with the 115 esteemed guests including Lord Rami Ranger, Lord Roger Evans, UK Member of Parliament Louie French, Shadow Minister for Sport and Culture, Prof. Seyed Kamiar Mohaddes Ardebili, Director, Cambridge Judge Business School and Prof. Ajit Vijaykumar Jaokar, Director, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Oxford University, former Members of Parliament; councillors from both the Conservative and Labour parties; and Members of the London Assembly. Distinguished delegates also joined from Srilanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, India including members of Labour Friends of Southeast Asia and the APPG (All Party Parliamentary Group) on Indonesia—as well as from Nigeria, Spain, USA, China, Italy and United Kingdom.

With more than 115 dignitaries and thought leaders in attendance, the summit was enriched by inspiring addresses from UK parliamentarians, institutional leaders from India, and representatives from across the Global South, who collectively underscored the importance of collaboration in achieving a circular economy and sustainable innovation. It marked the beginning of a renewed dialogue between nations of the Global South, driven by India’s leadership and the UK’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity. This landmark event not only honoured Odisha’s glorious maritime past but also lit the path toward a new future — one where heritage meets technology, and where the spirit of the Global South sails forward through sustainability, collaboration, and shared growth.

The summit began with a captivating Odissi dance performance by Mr Avirup Sengupta and his student, Miss Adwiti Tripathy Pattnayak, setting a graceful cultural tone for the event. This was followed by a pledge led by OSUK CIC spokesperson Ms. Mohanty, with all delegates standing together to affirm their commitment during the ceremony.

“We, the citizens and friends of the Global South, pledge to honour our ancient maritime links that once connected our civilisations through trade, culture, and shared values.

We commit ourselves to preserving and carrying forward this legacy by pursuing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation for generations to come.

We pledge to strengthen the bridges between our nations — through respect for diversity, environmental stewardship, and shared prosperity. From ancient maritime glory to sustainable futures, we sail together — united in purpose, guided by history, and anchored in hope.”

A major highlight of the summit was the announcement the organising secretary by Dr. Pattnayak of plans to establish a “Global South Corridor,” envisioned to revive and strengthen ancient economic and cultural linkages among Global South nations. Delegates from participating countries expressed keen interest in seeing this initiative materialise in the coming year. Dr. Pattnayak also noted that Bali Jatra has already been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, and the Government of Odisha is actively working toward UNESCO recognition. He called upon the global community to extend their support in achieving UNESCO World Heritage status for Bali Jatra, emphasising that the creation of the Global South Corridor will further advance this effort by promoting Odisha’s vibrant maritime legacy on the international stage.

Another Organising secretary, Mr. Partha Sarathi Panda, highlighted that the Odia diaspora in the United Kingdom numbers around 12,000, comprising doctors, scientists, and engineers who contribute significantly to both the UK and Indian economies. He noted that the community is also actively engaged in social and environmental initiatives, including supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” mission by planting trees in India. During Christmas, members of the diaspora distribute food to homeless individuals in Kent and have even extended humanitarian assistance, such as helping ensure the safe delivery of a baby born to a mother affected by leprosy.

The summit also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on sustainability, with Professor Jaorkar from the University of Oxford, Professor Kamiar from the University of Cambridge, and leading maritime expert Commander Biswajit Nayak. The discussion focused on how ancient wisdom and modern innovation can come together to foster sustainable progress across the Global South, encompassing technology, economy, environment, and community development.

An award ceremony followed, honouring outstanding contributions to sustainability, inclusivity, and shared progress across the Global South. The awardees were celebrated for their impactful initiatives that strengthen communities, foster innovation, and drive meaningful global change—embodying the true spirit and potential of the Global South.

The evening’s notable recipients included:

Distinguished Overseas Citizenship Award: Ramesh Arora

Global South Sustainability Award: Time for Africa

Global South Business Leadership Award: Jeeban Parida

Outstanding Community Impact Award: UTSAB, Orpington

Women Entrepreneur Leadership Award: Karuvaki

Inspiring Young Talent Award: Ashka Sunil Goyal

Climate Change Leadership Award (UK & Europe): EarthNest

Excellence in Social Service Award: Chinu Kishore

Outstanding UK Business Award – Technology & Innovation: IT Buzz Ltd

Digital Pioneer Award – Skills Development: Step8Up Ltd

Outstanding UK Business Award – Lifestyle: Veil Cosmetics

Outstanding UK Business Award – Media: Premium NewsWire

Outstanding UK Business Award – Travel: Dreamland Trips

The following day, on Saturday, the Bali Jatra celebration came alive with more than 50 vibrant stalls showcasing delicious food, exquisite jewellery, ethnic wear, books, and crafts from both UK-based and international participants. Around 26 communities came together to support and participate in the festivities, with over 600 attendees enjoying the lively cultural atmosphere. The event featured authentic Odia cuisine, mehndi art, face painting, and a variety of engaging activities that captured the festive spirit.

The entertainment lineup included mesmerising performances of Odissi, Sambalpuri, Chhau, and Bollywood dance styles. Popular Bollywood singer Asit Tripathy enchanted the audience with his energetic songs, while the beats of the Punjabi dhol added to the vibrant ambience, drawing everyone to the rhythm.

This truly authentic Bali Jatra celebration was brought to life by XpertNest, an initiative led by UK-based Odia entrepreneur and philanthropist Capt. Kar, a passionate advocate and promoter of Odia culture.