Bangalore Hospitals Unveils Bangalore Stroke Center at Thump Celebration Marathon 2024

Bangalore, December 4th, 2024: Bangalore Hospitals made a significant impact at the Thump Celebration Marathon 2024, held on December 1, 2024, by serving as the official medical partner. With over 4,000 participants competing in multiple categories, the event was a vibrant celebration of fitness, endurance, and community spirit.

Bangalore Hospitals ensured participants’ safety and well-being by deploying a dedicated team of 30 healthcare professionals to provide on-ground medical support, addressing injuries and emergencies during the event. The hospital also offered complimentary health services such as blood pressure checks, glucose monitoring, ECG screenings, and consultations with dietitians and physicians. Participants were further supported with a 10% discount on additional investigations and consultations, emphasizing the hospital’s commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and accessibility.

The marathon was inaugurated by Honourable Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South, Mr. Tejasvi Surya, who commended the event for its dual focus on promoting physical fitness and raising awareness about preventive healthcare, including stroke prevention.

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of the Bangalore Stroke Center by Bangalore Hospital Kengeri and Jayanagar. The center, led by Dr. Suhas, a consultant neurologist, is equipped to handle all types of stroke emergencies with cutting-edge technology and services, including thrombolysis within the critical 4.5-hour window, mechanical thrombectomy for advanced stroke management, 24/7 emergency neurology care, and in-house diagnostic facilities like a Cath Lab, 160-slice CT, and 1.5T MRI. The hospital also offers a 24/7 free ambulance service for stroke patients, ensuring swift and comprehensive care.

“Bangalore Hospitals is deeply committed to fostering community health through preventive care and health education,” said Dr. Abhishek Mannem. “The Thump Celebration Marathon perfectly aligns with our mission to inspire healthier lifestyles while highlighting the importance of fitness and timely medical intervention, particularly for critical conditions like stroke.”

To reinforce the importance of timely intervention, the Bangalore Stroke Center launched the “One Call Saves the Brain” campaign. For emergency stroke assistance, Guided by the motto “Act FAST – Time Saved is Brain Saved!,” Bangalore Hospitals continues its dedication to saving lives and raising awareness about the impact of early stroke treatment.

Through its role as the official medical partner of the Thump Celebration Marathon 2024 and the launch of the Bangalore Stroke Center, Bangalore Hospitals has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting community health initiatives and providing accessible, high-quality medical care to the public.