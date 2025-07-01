Bank of India Signs MoU with National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to Offer 250+ Government Services via BOI Omni Neo App.

Chandigarh: Bank of India, one of India’s leading public sector banks, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to promote the digital services of UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) of Central / State Government departments through BOI Omni Neo APP platform.

This collaboration will enable Bank of India to provide access to over 250+ services pertaining to various essential Government departments including EPFO, PAN, Passport, Railways, ESIC significantly using BOI Omni Neo Mobile Banking Universal APP for enhancing citizen convenience and digital inclusivity.

The ceremony for the exchange of MoUs was held on 27th June, 2025 at the NeGD Division, MeitY, New Delhi. The event was graced by key dignitaries from NeGD and Bank of India. Shri Debabrata Nayak (Chief Technology Officer) and Smt. Shampa Sudhir Biswas – General Manager, Bank of India jointly presided over the signing ceremony along with other Senior Officials of both the organisations marking a significant milestone in promoting Digital India initiatives through last-mile delivery.

Shri Rajnish Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, NeGD said that Bank of India is the first bank to integrate with UMANG platform to enable a wider section of citizens, to access essential government services seamlessly using banking platform.

Smt. Shampa Sudhir Biswas, GM Bank of India expressed pride in association with NeGD reaffirming the Bank’s commitment in supporting government initiatives and extended gratitude to NeGD & MeitY.

Bank of India remains committed to support transformative initiatives under the Digital India programme.