Barbeque Nation rolls out an Exciting Gang of Grills: Friendship Day Challenge

Barbeque Nation, India’s leading casual dining restaurant chain, is thrilled to announce the launch of the ‘Gang of Grills Friendship Day Challenge,’ an exciting campaign celebrating the spirit of friendship. This special event will commence on 29th July and run until 15th August, offering friends and food enthusiasts a unique opportunity to bond over great food, enjoy special offers and win amazing prizes.

Barbeque Nation has rolled out an exciting “Gang of Grills” offer for group sizes of 10 and above dining with the restaurant brand. These groups of friends and colleagues will get benefits of Rs. 1,000 (groups of 10), Rs. 2,200 (groups of 20) going all the way up to Rs. 3,500 (for bigger groups of 35 and above). These Gang of Grills offers are available in select outlets across the country during this festive period. Guests need to make a booking on the Barbeque Nation website (www.barbequenation.com) or download the app to avail of these benefits.

This Friendship Day, Barbeque Nation invites friends to come together, to enjoy a delightful grilling experience, and create unforgettable memories. The ‘Gang of Grills Friendship Day Challenge’ is designed to bring friends closer, with laughter, camaraderie, and delicious food at the heart of the celebration. In this interactive game, a group of friends must feed any grilled dish to the friend next to them within 2 minutes without dropping the food. Lucky winners who successfully complete the challenge and share a video on social media about their experience will stand a chance to win free feasts from Barbeque Nation for a year.

“We are excited to launch the ‘Gang of Grills Friendship Day Challenge’ as a way to celebrate the bonds of friendship over great food. Barbeque Nation is the preferred dining destination for friends and colleagues. We believe in creating joyful experiences, and this campaign is a perfect way for friends to come together and make lasting memories,” said Rahul Agrawal, CEO of Barbeque Nation.

Participants can join the challenge by visiting their nearest Barbeque Nation outlet, completing the challenge, and sharing their experience on social media using the campaign hashtags #GangofGrills, and #BarbequeNation.