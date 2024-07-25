Barbie X ALDO is back with The Dream House Collection

The leading global fashion footwear and accessories brand, ALDO, is making a dazzling return with Barbie for The Dream House Collection in partnership with leading global toy company Mattel, Inc. This limited-edition lineup, inspired by the iconic ’90s Barbie DreamHouse™, features statement-making handbags and accessories designed to elevate style with signature Barbie glamour.

The Barbie DreamHouse™ closet unveils chic translucent handbags adorned with a signature look featuring ‘B’ in sparkling stones in various patterns and textures in soft pastel hues, embodying the essence of Barbie. Perfect for sun-soaked adventures or glamorous soirées, these stylish pieces are designed to carry essentials with utmost flair.

The capsule features playful yet sophisticated accessories, including novelty stereo bags for a touch of retro fun and rhinestone-studded handbags in dazzling pink for bold statements. The denim-on-denim trend is embraced with stylish shoulder bags featuring all-over logo prints and rhinestone B buckles, adding a fashionable twist to any look.

To complete the Barbie-inspired ensemble, the range includes modern cat-eye and vibrant vintage sunnies, along with Barbie-themed pins, hoops, statement silver bracelets and necklaces. The Dream House Collection promises maximum glam and iconic Barbie style, making it a must-have for every Barbie lover. Barbie™ x ALDO is ready to shine this season with a collection that truly embodies the spirit of Barbie.

The Barbie x ALDO Collection will be available for purchase from 15th July, online and select stores at ALDO.