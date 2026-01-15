Barista Coffee Launches Premium Ceremonial Grade Matcha 

New Delhi, India, Jan 15: India’s iconic café brand democratises the global matcha movement with best-in-class quality at an unbeatable price .

Barista Coffee Company, one of India’s most loved café brands, has announced the launch of its latest beverage range ‘Dhoom Matcha De’, a refreshing new Matcha-led offering crafted using ceremonial grade Matcha.

With this launch, Barista brings global wellness and café trends closer to Indian consumers by introducing a curated range of four Matcha beverages – Matcha Latte, Matcha Iced Latte, Matcha Frappe, and Matcha Strawberry each designed to deliver a distinct taste experience while maintaining the highest quality standards.

Matcha, globally celebrated for its antioxidant-rich profile, clean energy boost, and mindful indulgence, has traditionally been positioned as a premium-priced beverage. Barista aims to change that narrative by offering ceremonial grade matcha known for its vibrant green colour, smooth texture, and superior taste – at the best price point in the café category.

Speaking on the launch, Rajat Agrawal, CEO – Barista Coffee Company said,

“With ‘Dhoom Matcha De’, our intent is to make global beverage trends accessible to Indian consumers. By offering ceremonial grade Matcha across four exciting flavours starting at just INR 170, we are ensuring our guests never have to choose between quality, innovation, and affordability.”

The playful name ‘Dhoom Matcha De’ reflects Barista’s youthful and energetic approach to innovation, while staying true to its legacy of creating beverages that resonate across generations.

The ‘Dhoom Matcha De’ range – Matcha Latte, Matcha Iced Latte, Matcha Frappe, and Matcha Strawberry is now available across select Barista cafés, inviting guests to enjoy the best quality Matcha at the best price, only at Barista.