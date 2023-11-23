Bartlett Tree Experts Expands on the East End of Long Island with New Office in Riverhead

Riverhead, NY, November 23, 2023 –Bartlett Tree Experts, founded by Francis A. Bartlett in 1907 and the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce it has expanded its presence on the East End of Long Island with the opening of a new office in Riverhead.

With the addition of Bartlett’s newest office location on Long Island, local commercial and residential property owners in the Riverhead and surrounding areas will benefit from the scientific tree and shrub health care services that Bartlett provides, along with the diagnostic support of the Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories.

The Riverhead office expands Bartlett’s scientific tree and shrub care services on the North Fork of Long Island, including Shelter Island, and on the North Shore of Long Island, east of Port Jefferson.

The new office will also provide tree care services to commercial and residential clients on the South Shore from Shinnecock Canal to Mastic Beach. The location of the new office serving the North Fork, Riverhead and South Shore areas will dramatically reduce drive times for Bartlett crews, creating better value and enhanced customer service for new and existing clients.

Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are excited to establish our new Riverhead office. Opening our new office on Long Island reflects Bartlett’s commitment to better serve our clients while advancing our strategy for organic growth in key markets with Bartlett’s reliable, industry-leading scientific tree care. With our new office in Riverhead, Bartlett is in an ideal position to advance our proven best practices in scientific tree and shrub care to keep more landscapes on the East End of Long Island healthy and beautiful.”

Rick Daniels, Division Manager and Vice President for Bartlett’s Long Island operations, said, “The new Riverhead office is a necessary part of our effort to better serve our growing customer base in the North Fork and Eastern parts of the North and South Shores. The new office will complement our existing Southampton office in providing scientific tree and shrub care services to residential and commercial landscapes on the East End of Long Island.”

The new Riverhead office adds to Bartlett’s growing presence on Long Island, which also includes locations in Farmingdale, Southampton, and Westbury.