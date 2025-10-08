Based On Our Collaboration: These Are the Most Expensive Streets to Buy a House in the U.K.

While the average UK home costs £270K, luxury properties on the country’s most expensive streets command prices 68 times higher, revealing a housing market where the ultra-rich operate in a completely different economic reality. A new study by Housebuyers4u analysed real estate across the UK to identify the most expensive streets in the country to buy a house.

The analysis took into account average real estate prices, their changes in the last 5 years, as well as the number of transactions (buying, selling, and reselling), which highlights the activity and the real estate demand. The final ranking is ordered by the average price.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive streets for homebuying in the UK:

Street Average Price in GBP (2020-2024) 5-year average price change Number of Transactions (2020-2024) Ilchester Place 18.38M 28.41% 5 Glebe Place 16.39M −94.07% 20 Addison Crescent 15.34M 15.72% 9 Ashburton Place 15.29M 156.49% 6 Whistler Square 14.66M −55.5% 37 Chelsea Square 13.88M 72.29% 9 Phillimore Gardens 13.67M −35.84% 24 Grosvenor Square 13.33M −20.72% 157 The Little Boltons 11.59M 34.23% 23 Mulberry Walk 11.56M −88.30% 7

The most expensive street to buy real estate on in the UK is Ilchester Place, with an average house price of £18.3 million. Just like all streets in the top 10, Ilchester Place is located in London, and in the last 5 years, only 5 real estate deals have been made here. The prices here also went up during this time, rising by 28.4%.

Clebe Place ranks 2nd among the most expensive streets to buy a house in the UK, with a price of £16.3 million on average. Unlike Ilchester Place, the demand for real estate here is much higher, with 20 houses bought and sold during the last 5 years. At the same time, the prices went down, decreasing by 94%.

Addison Crescent takes third place, with £15.3 million. Similar to Ilchester Place, the prices on the street have increased in the last years, rising by 15%. The real estate market stayed active despite the climbing prices, with 9 house deals made.

Ashburton Place is fourth among the most expensive streets to buy a house in the UK, with an average price of £15.2 million. The pricing is very similar to Addison Crescent, but the real estate gained this high status only in the last 5 years, with prices growing by 156%, the highest in the ranking.

In fifth place is Whistler Square, with real estate here costing £14.6 million on average. The houses on this street are in high demand, with 37 homes sold and bought. In part, it can be attributed to the prices going down, which decreased by 55.5% since 2020.

Chelsea Square holds sixth position, with prices around £13.8 million for a house. Another street where real estate grew in price, the Chelsea Square’s real estate now costs 72.2% more than in 2020. In the last 5 years, 9 house deals were completed on this street.

Phillimore Gardens follows closely, with seventh position and average real estate prices at £13.6 million. The houses here are in more demand than on Chelsea Square or in Ashburton Place, with 24 house transactions completed. Similar to Whistler Square, it can be attributed to decreasing prices, which dropped by 35.8%.

In eighth place is Grosvenor Square, with average house prices sitting at £13.3 million, 5 million less than Ilchester Place. This street shows the highest demand in the top 10, with a total of 157 transactions (buying, selling, and reselling). The real estate here also became a little more affordable in the last 5 years, with a 20% price decrease.

The Little Boltons is ninth, with prices averaging £11.5 million. This street shows both high demand and price increase, unlike most streets in the top 10. In the last years, 23 transactions were made in The Little Boltons, while housing prices grew by 34.2%.

Mulberry Walk rounds up the top 10 of the most expensive streets to buy a house in the UK, with real estate prices at £11.5 million on average, similar to The Little Boltons. The street saw the second-biggest decrease in pricing in the last 5 years, with real estate losing 88.3% of its previous cost. The demand for houses on Mulberry Walk is also low, with only 7 house transactions completed.

Paul Gibbens, Property Expert at Housebuyers4u, commented on the study: “Ultra-luxury real estate markets operate by completely different rules than regular housing, where the highest prices often come with the highest volatility rather than stability. The concentration of all top-tier expensive streets in London reflects how luxury buyers prioritise location prestige over financial security, creating micro-markets that can swing dramatically based on wealthy individuals’ buying patterns. This explains why some of the country’s priciest addresses can lose nearly all their value while still maintaining their exclusive status: in luxury real estate, perception and actual investment performance rarely align.”