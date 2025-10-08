Bata Unveils The Brighter Moments Collection & Campaign With New-Gen Icons Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM

New Delhi, 07th October 2025: This festive season, Bata India steps into a stylish new chapter with The Brighter Moments collection and campaign. The collection brings together modern styles and timeless comfort, designed to make Diwali & the festive season shine.

Leading the way are two of India’s most-loved modern day muses, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, who front Bata’s latest 360-degree campaign. Known for their wit, relatability, and distinctive style, they bring a fresh energy and contemporary edge that align seamlessly with the brand’s pivot towards a younger, fashion-forward audience. The campaign spans across multiple touchpoints – ensuring a cohesive, high-impact presence that resonates across both traditional and digital platforms.

As part of Bata’s global Make Your Way campaign, Brighter Moments is more than a festive launch. It marks a shift in the brand’s journey, celebrating individuality, spontaneity and culture while showing how a heritage name can embrace experimentation and still set the style agenda.

For Her: Designed for modern celebrations, the women’s footwear line-up features metallic mules that shimmer with every step, and embellished heels that deliver sophisticated sparkle. From intimate Diwali dinners to glittering night outs, these are festive essentials reimagined for comfort and confidence.

For Him: The men’s collection showcases sleek derbys and rich tan loafers – refined yet relaxed styles that bring polish to every look. Whether it’s a traditional gathering or a modern celebration, these pairs promise style that keeps pace with every moment.

The Brighter Moments Collection starts at INR 799 and is available at Bata stores across India and online at bata.com.

On the launch of the campaign, Badri Beriwal, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Bata India, says, “Brighter Moments is not just a festive collection; it is a reflection of our continued pivot towards a style-first, storytelling-driven brand image. This campaign is rooted in cultural relevance and creative experimentation, brought to life across multiple touchpoints. By collaborating with inspiring voices like Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, we are deepening our connection with the modern consumer, especially young women who are redefining what festive dressing means today. It is about individuality, spontaneity and celebrating every version of yourself.” Actor, Creator and Entrepreneur and Digital Creator Kusha Kapila adds, “I have grown up with Bata, so being part of this special Diwali campaign feels truly special. The collection captures the energy and vibrance of the festive season, while staying rooted in comfort and versatility, and the unparalleled quality that the brand is synonymous with. It is designed for real celebrations and real people, and I love how it brings together tradition and contemporary style in such a seamless way.”

Actor and Creator, Niharika NM, adds, “Festive dressing, for me, is about expressing your personality with ease and confidence. The Brighter Moments collection by Bata captures that beautifully – it is contemporary, stylish, and incredibly versatile. It’s exciting to be the face of this special festive collection that brings in such fresh styles while still staying true comfort.”