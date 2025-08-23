Batter Believe It! Hampton by Hilton Seeks Waffle-Loving Guest To Co-Create Next Delicious Waffle Flavor

MCLEAN, Va., August 23, 2025 — Leading up to National Waffle Day (Aug. 24), Hampton by Hilton is inviting breakfast lovers to rise, shine and help create a new limited-time waffle flavor that will be served – fresh off the griddle – at more than 2,450 hotels across the United States and Canada.

From August 22 through September 5, guests and fans are invited to share why they love The Hampton Waffle and what mouthwatering new flavor they’d dream up for a chance to become the first Guest Waffle Boss. Waffle aficionados can submit their video at hamptonwaffleflavorcontest.com. All entries will be judged based on creativity, originality and flavor appeal by a panel of breakfast experts, including Hampton’s own Beverly Christmas, the U.S. Waffle Boss, who was crowned after an exclusive Hampton team member contest last year.

“At Hampton by Hilton, waffles are more than the centerpiece of our free hot breakfast—they’re a memory in the making,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, senior vice president and brand leader, Hampton by Hilton. “Whether it’s the smell of syrup in the morning or the joy of opening that iconic Hampton waffle iron, these small rituals are a recipe for happiness.”

In addition to creating the newest Hampton by Hilton waffle flavor, the Guest Waffle Boss will receive a five-night stay at a Hampton by Hilton property of their choice anywhere in the world, plus 1 million Hilton Honors Points to dream, book and spend on future stays, once-in-a-lifetime Hilton Honors Experiences and more.

Hampton by Hilton’s love affair with waffles runs deep. As the first hotel brand to popularize the baked-by-guests Belgian waffle, Hampton continues to redefine breakfast through signature flavors like Birthday Cake, S’mores and Lemon. The winning waffle flavor will join this lineup when it debuts in 2026.

“Hamptonality starts at breakfast, where our Team Members greet guests with our signature warm and friendly service that sets the tone of the stay,” added Gandhi Buckley. “This contest invites our guests to share in that magic and help us create the next flavor innovation that will become part of someone’s favorite travel moment.”

Eligibility & Entry Details:

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., ages 18+, who are Hilton Honors members. To enter, participants must submit a short video and complete an entry form between August 22 and September 5, 2025. Entries must be original, under 60 seconds, and meet content guidelines. Full official rules are available at fooji.info/WaffleContestRules.