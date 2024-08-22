Battery Swapping Service Leader Yuma Energy Crosses 1 Mn Monthly Swaps, Launches Operations in Hyderabad

Bengaluru/Hyderabad, August 22, 2024: Yuma Energy, India’s leading technology-powered battery-as-a-service (BaaS) player, announced that it has surpassed one million monthly battery swaps within just 18 months of starting operations. Even as it celebrated this milestone, Yuma Energy also launched its BaaS service in Hyderabad, Telangana, extending its overall presence to 10 key cities. The company’s accelerated growth attests to Yuma Energy’s success at filling a critical market gap with its deep tech-driven operations and benchmark-setting service standards.

With a focus on intelligent and data-driven expansion to create a highly accessible network of swapping stations, Yuma Energy has doubled its urban footprint this year. It is now present in six metros – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Hyderabad – and four non-metros – Indore, Kochi, Tirunelveli and Pondicherry. Yuma Energy’s 175+ battery swapping stations conduct over one million monthly swaps for 100,000+ two-wheeler EV riders.

“Yuma Energy’s speedy ascent to one million monthly swaps shows the widespread acceptance and customer goodwill it has garnered over its 18-month journey. Powered by cutting-edge technologies and strong customer partnerships, Yuma Energy will continue to reliably solve charging infrastructure gaps and range anxiety at scale, thereby driving speedier EV adoption and supporting a sustainable energy transition for India,” said Muthu Subramanian, General Manager and Managing Director of Yuma Energy.

Speaking about the city launches, he added, “We are delighted to start Yuma Energy’s BaaS service in Hyderabad and will continue to add capacity with a goal to operationalise 300 stations country-wide by the end of this year.”

Yuma Energy’s focus on operational excellence stems from its analytics and technology expertise. The company’s integrated systems and proprietary data models have helped create a customer-centric battery swapping network that unlocks strong unit economics and ensures 99% station uptime (i.e., battery availability) and sub-1 minute average battery swap times.

In its mission to create a reliable, convenient and efficient BaaS network, Yuma Energy is also establishing strategic partnerships with cities, public agencies and private players. The current partners include the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Indian Railways, Adani Electricity, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Going forward, Yuma Energy aims to expand its BaaS solution beyond two-wheelers and cater to a broader range of EV categories. It will also continue to expand on all fronts from network size and swapping capacity to touchpoint formats, geographies, product portfolio and technologies.