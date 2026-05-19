BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited Completes Rs 1,500-Crore Capex Investment in West Bengal with Commissioning of New High-Speed Colour Coating Line

New Delhi, May 19: Jindal (India) Limited, part of the BC Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in the country, today announced the successful commissioning of its new state-of-the-art high–speed continuous Colour Coating Line (CCL) at its Ranihati manufacturing complex in Howrah district, West Bengal.

This achievement follows a series of monumental operational strides. Recently, Jindal (India) Ltd commissioned a state-of-the-art Galvanizing Coating line, cold rolling mill, and Pickling facility in February 2026. With this major milestone, Jindal (India) Ltd has successfully completed its ambitious Rs 1,500-crore capex investment in West Bengal.

As part of its overall expansion plan, BC Jindal Group, led by Mr. Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, had inked a supply agreement with John Cockerill India in FY25 for the cutting-edge Colour Coating Line which is expected to deliver an output of 2,75,000 tons per annum. In FY27, the company’s revenue is projected to surge by 75 per cent as the plant’s production capacity will reach a dominant 60,000 tons per month, recording a jump of 76 per cent.

“The commissioning of this new line, a part of our larger expansion strategy, mirrors our unswerving commitment to cater to India’s evolving infrastructure needs. A market leader in India’s downstream steel products manufacturing space, JIL, with this new line, will transition into a high-volume player while ensuring it continues to deliver premium products through high-quality manufacturing”, said a Jindal (India) Limited

The colour coating line includes a multi-stage cleaning section, tension leveller, chemical coating, drying and paint coaters with curing ovens with RTO, an inspection station, and a cold laminator. Equipped with latest technology, the CCL can handle wide range of thickness and width of steel strips and produce a variety of coated products with Polyester, RMP, SMP, Epoxy, PVC, PU, PVDF and Teflon paint coating with high–speed continuous processing capabilities.

The BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited has two modern factories located at Howrah, West Bengal, and its capabilities include advanced colour coating and metal coating technologies. The company offers a diverse range of products across three major divisions that include sheets, pipes, and aluminium foil. With strong brands like Jindal Sabrang and Jindal NeuColor+, Jindal (India) Limited dominates the colour-coated sheets market, particularly in Eastern India, and maintains a significant presence across the country. Currently, 70% of the company’s total production consists of coated flat steel products, which remains a key area of focus for future growth and expansion.

Jindal (India) Limited is one of the oldest players in the downstream steel product industry. A significant portion of the company’s revenue has been driven by the eastern region, followed by South India. However, over the years, the company has adopted a pan-India strategy, expanding into North and West India through increased capacity growth. Jindal (India) Limited sees immense potential in these regions due to the rapid growth in infrastructure development and industrial projects.

Jindal (India) Limited, founded in 1952, is part of BC Jindal Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. The group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses like packaging films, energy & steel products.