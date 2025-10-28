BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited Organizes ‘Milaap’ Retailer Meet in Muzaffarnagar to Further Bolster Regional Presence

Muzaffarnagar, October 28, 2025: Jindal (India) Limited, part of the prestigious B.C. Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in India, successfully hosted its flagship retailer meet, ‘Milaap’, in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Organized in association with the company’s authorized distributor, Bajrang Steels, the event brought together senior company officials and close to 75 retailers from the region.

With a continued emphasis on regional outreach and expansion, Jindal (India) Limited is organizing retailer meets nationwide to further strengthen its footprint. During the Muzaffarnagar edition, the company showcased its portfolio of advanced coated steel products, each developed to cater to industry-specific requirements with an emphasis on performance and durability.

Among the highlights was Jindal Sabrang, an innovative offering from Jindal (India) Limited that enhances the visual appeal of steel with a vibrant range of colour-coated options, designed to deliver exceptional corrosion resistance in outdoor settings. Retailer partners were also introduced to Jindal NeuColor+, the company’s premium range of coated steel products that blends cutting-edge technology with aesthetic versatility and long-lasting performance. This offering features a specialized coating process that ensures superior resistance to corrosion and colour fading.

“A leading national player, Jindal (India) Limited, will continue to further boost its presence in current markets while simultaneously expanding to newer regions across the country. Through the ‘Milaap’ retailer meet, the company aims to educate leading retailers in the region about Jindal (India) Limited’s premium and innovative product offerings like Jindal Sabrang and NeuColor+ that are witnessing a strong demand in Muzaffarnagar,” said a Jindal (India) Limited spokesperson.

As part of this initiative, Jindal (India) Limited’s representatives also discussed the company’s plans for the region, gathered first-hand feedback from the retailers, and addressed challenges that they may be facing. These Milaap meets help Jindal (India) Limited to network with the retailer partners, drive growth across the region, and further strengthen the company’s position as a trusted partner.

Since its inception, Jindal (India) Limited has been committed to nation-building initiatives, strongly supporting the Government of India’s push for modern infrastructure. Recently, BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited announced the commissioning of a 0.6 million MT downstream steel capacity expansion at its manufacturing facilities in West Bengal. The commencement of commissioning of the new cold rolling complex marks the completion of a major part of the expansion. This capacity expansion will lead to a 60% increase over the company’s existing 1 million MT per annum capacity. With an investment of Rs 1500 crore, the company expects to achieve a significant increase in its sales revenue in the coming years.

Currently, Jindal (India) Limited has two advanced manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, and their capabilities include advanced colour coating, galvanizing, and galvalume technologies. The company offers a comprehensive range of products across three major divisions that include sheets, pipes, and aluminum foil. With strong brands like Jindal Sabrang, and Jindal NeuColour+, Jindal (India) Limited dominates the colour-coated sheets market, particularly in Eastern India, and maintains a significant presence across the country. Currently, 70% of the company’s total production consists of coated flat steel products, which remains a key area of focus for future growth and expansion.

Recently, the company also secured the Letter of Approval (LoA), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal India Steel Tech Limited (JISTL), for setting up a green-field steel manufacturing plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha. Jindal (India) Limited’s JISTL will invest Rs 3,600 crore in the first phase of the project and a total of Rs 15,000 crore in the state, in three phases, by 2030.

Jindal India Limited, founded in 1952, is part of B.C. Jindal Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. The group is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses like packaging films, energy & steel products.