BDA Advises NSSK on Sale of JEC to Obara Group

New York, NY, November 24, 2024 –BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko, has reached an agreement on the sale of its stake in Japan Energy Components to Obara Group, a Japan-based machine industry company comprised of the parent and a global network of 27 subsidiaries, through which it manufactures and sells its products worldwide.

BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to NSSK on the transaction.

JEC, headquartered in Ishioka City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, manufactures electric power transmission components and spiral products for power companies and renewable energy operators. Additionally, JEC manufactures quick-charging cable connectors for electric vehicles. Going forward, Obara plans to leverage JEC Group’s robust business foundation, while using its global management resources to drive further growth.

Suguru Sasaki, Director, BDA Partners, said: “We’re pleased to have helped JEC find a new partner, and confident that JEC will thrive as part of Obara Group. We’re proud to have advised NSSK, a leading Japanese private equity firm, which was awarded the “Firm of the Year in Japan” by Private Equity International in five of the last seven years. This is our second transaction for NSSK, having previously advised on the sale of ORF/IIT to Hokkaido LogiService in early 2024.”

The deal team was Suguru Sasaki, Drake Mitsukawa, Akira Komiya, Toshiaki Yokohara and Atsushi Masuda.