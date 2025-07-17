Behavioral Assessments for Hiring: Benefits & Types

Traditional resumes and interviews only show part of a candidate’s skills and experience, leaving out how they think, work with others, or handle challenges. Behavioral assessments, on the other hand, help employers examine a candidate’s personality traits, motivation, and habits to understand how they process their thoughts, relate with others, and overcome obstacles.

With data-driven insights that reduce bias, companies in the GCC and MENA regions use these tests to find staff who fit their work culture and job roles.

As the exclusive distributor for Thomas International in the Middle East, we offer professional behavioral assessments to help you make smarter hiring decisions, reduce turnover, and create high-performing teams as explained below.‍

5 Benefits of Behavioral Assessments in Your Hiring Process

Behavioral assessments come with many benefits and here are the top five you can expect by working with Zenithr.‍

Reduce Your Hiring Time and Process

It takes an average of 36 days to fill an open position at any workplace, and that’s only if you get lucky. If you’re using resumes alone to find the right match, you may take longer to get your guy. The hiring process is also time-consuming and costly, taking up most of the company’s labor and resources.

Behavioral assessments reduce paperwork and manual screening by analyzing a candidate’s traits. This process cuts administrative and processing times by about 50% and improves efficiency at the workplace. With the right employees in place sooner, your team can focus on work without delays.‍

Cut Down On Your Turnover Rates

When interviewing candidates, you would look for someone interested in a long-term commitment because no company wants to invest in an employee who’ll jump ship after the first three months. Assessing a candidate’s personality and behavior traits will show you whether they can easily assimilate into your organization.

Their personal ethics and values should also match your company’s goals because while you can give them the resources to do their job, you can’t force values they don’t believe in. A behavioral assessment will determine whether their values, attitudes, and priorities will fuse with the company’s.‍

Get Honest Feedback From Candidates

Behavioral assessments encourage candidates to answer truthfully by using multiple-choice questions with equally respected options. Unlike traditional interviews, where candidates may try to give the “best” answer, these tests create a neutral environment where every response is valid. This reduces the pressure to impress and helps employers see a candidate’s natural traits and work style.

When candidates answer honestly, employers understand how they think, communicate, and solve problems. This makes it easier to match the right person to the right job, leading to better hiring decisions and stronger teams.‍

Give Candidates a Realistic View of Your Company

Behavioral assessments help candidates understand what it’s really like to work at your company. These tests highlight the key traits and behaviors needed for success in a specific role, giving candidates a clear idea of what will be expected of them. Instead of relying on job descriptions alone, candidates get a deeper understanding of your company’s work culture, values, and team dynamics.

When candidates see how their skills, personality, and work style align with the role, they can make more informed decisions about whether the job is right for them. This reduces the risk of hiring someone who may feel out of place or leave early due to mismatched expectations.‍

Make Hiring Decisions More Objective and Data-Driven

Behavioral assessments help employers make fair and informed hiring decisions by focusing on data rather than personal opinions. These tests measure key traits like communication style, problem-solving ability, and workplace behavior, giving hiring managers a clear and unbiased way to compare candidates. Instead of relying on gut feelings or first impressions, employers can use concrete insights to determine who is the best fit for the role.

By using standardized assessments, companies remove biases related to age, gender, or background and ensure every candidate is evaluated based on their skills and potential. This creates a more transparent and fair hiring process, leading to stronger teams and better long-term hiring decisions.‍

Types of Behavioral Assessments

Employers use different types of behavioral assessments to understand how candidates think, communicate, and interact in the workplace. These assessments go beyond resumes and interviews by providing measurable insights into a candidate’s personality, strengths, and work style.

Here are some of the most common types used in hiring:‍

Personal Profile Analysis (PPA) Measures Work Behavior and Personality Traits

Personal Profile Analysis (PPA) is a widely used tool that measures a candidate’s behavior at work. It evaluates factors such as how they respond to challenges, interact with others, and approach tasks. The test is based on the DISC personality model, which categorizes individuals into four main behavioral styles: Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Compliance.

Employers use PPA to understand how a candidate is likely to behave in different situations. For example, a candidate with high dominance may thrive in leadership roles, while someone with high steadiness may excel in roles that require patience and consistency.‍

Psychometric Assessments Evaluate Cognitive and Emotional Strengths

Psychometric assessments provide a deeper analysis of a candidate’s cognitive abilities, personality traits, and emotional intelligence. These tests typically include a combination of aptitude tests, personality assessments, and situational judgment tests.‍

Aptitude tests measure skills such as problem-solving, numerical reasoning, and verbal ability. They help employers determine whether a candidate has the intellectual ability to handle the complexities of a role.

measure skills such as problem-solving, numerical reasoning, and verbal ability. They help employers determine whether a candidate has the intellectual ability to handle the complexities of a role. Personality assessments evaluate traits such as leadership potential, teamwork, and adaptability, helping employers understand how a candidate will fit within a team.

evaluate traits such as leadership potential, teamwork, and adaptability, helping employers understand how a candidate will fit within a team. Situational judgment tests present candidates with workplace scenarios and assess how they would respond, providing insight into their decision-making skills and emotional intelligence.

Psychometric assessments are valuable because they provide a well-rounded view of a candidate. Employers can use these tests to identify individuals who not only have the right skills but also align with the company’s culture and values.‍

Other Behavioral Tests Help Employers Make Better Hiring Decisions

In addition to PPA and psychometric assessments, employers use various other behavioral tests to refine their hiring decisions. Some of these include:‍

Emotional Intelligence (EI) Tests – These assessments measure a candidate's ability to understand and manage emotions, both their own and those of others. High emotional intelligence is essential for roles that require teamwork, leadership, and conflict resolution.

These assessments measure a candidate’s ability to understand and manage emotions, both their own and those of others. High emotional intelligence is essential for roles that require teamwork, leadership, and conflict resolution. Situational Judgment Tests (SJT) – These tests present real-world workplace scenarios and ask candidates to choose the best response. They help employers assess problem-solving skills, ethical decision-making, and adaptability.

These tests present real-world workplace scenarios and ask candidates to choose the best response. They help employers assess problem-solving skills, ethical decision-making, and adaptability. Behavioral Interviews with Structured Questions –While not a traditional test, structured behavioral interviews use standardized questions to evaluate how a candidate has handled situations in the past. This method ensures consistency and reduces bias in hiring decisions.

Each of these assessments plays a crucial role in helping employers hire the right people for the right jobs.‍

Why Behavioral Assessments Matter in the GCC & MENA Region

Companies in the GCC and MENA region operate in diverse and rapidly evolving business environments. With a mix of local talent and international professionals, employers need effective tools to assess candidates beyond just skills and experience. Behavioral assessments help businesses make informed hiring decisions by identifying candidates who align with their company’s values, culture, and job requirements.‍

Using behavioral assessments allows businesses in the region to build stronger, more efficient teams. These tests help employers predict job performance, reduce hiring bias, and improve employee retention. In industries such as finance, healthcare, and technology, where competition for top talent is high, these assessments ensure that companies select candidates who have the right mindset, adaptability, and problem-solving skills.

If your company wants to improve hiring decisions and build a high-performing workforce, consider using behavioral assessments. Reach out to Zenithr today to learn how these tools can transform your hiring process.

